The central midfielder is still searching for his first appearance of the season after suffering a setback in his injury recovery.

Dele had been hoping to make an impact after returning from a loan spell with Turkish giants Besiktas.

Everton 'can't afford to be paying £10million' for Dele Alli, as A View From The Bullens podcast presenter Benj Winstanley has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the midfielder's Goodison Park future.

Sean Dyche's Toffees, who went into the international break on a high thanks to securing a 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Bournemouth earlier this month, will be without Dele for this weekend's Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Dele Alli suffers more bad luck

Dele took to social media to confirm he suffered a setback in his recovery from injury earlier this month, according to MailOnline, meaning the wait for his first appearance of the season has been extended.

The 37-cap England international, who headed back to Goodison Park after scoring three goals in 15 appearances during a loan spell with Turkish giants Besiktas last term, has vowed to 'come back stronger than ever' as he sets his sights on making an impact.

It is not the first time that Dele's comeback has been delayed as, just a matter of days before the campaign got underway in August, it emerged that he had been forced to ease off his training schedule after suffering complications in his recovery from hip surgery.

The failure to work his way back to full fitness is a cruel blow as the 27-year-old is desperate to get his career back on track, having admitted to spending six weeks at a rehab facility in the United States as he tackled a sleeping pill addiction.

Dele also opened up on his mental health struggles and a difficult childhood, which led to Everton fans showing their support by unfurling a banner in the Gwladys Street Stand during the defeat to Fulham on the opening day of the season.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who is among the Toffees' highest earners thanks to being on a contract worth £100,000-per-week, is likely to have already made his final appearance for Dyche's side.

Everton's highest earners Jordan Pickford £125,000-per-week Abdoulaye Doucoure £120,000-per-week Andre Gomes £112,308-per-week Dele Alli £100,000-per-week Amadou Onana £100,000-per-week James Tarkowski £100,000-per-week Dominic Calvert-Lewin £100,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Winstanley believes Dele's hopes of coming into the forefront of Dyche's plans following his recovery from injury have been thrown into serious doubt due to a £10million payment needing to be made if he is handed seven appearances.

The podcast host feels it would not make business sense to fork out cash for the ex-Milton Keynes Dons man due to the Toffees' worrying financial situation and his contract being on the brink of expiring.

Winstanley told GIVEMESPORT:

"With Dele Alli, I think there are seven games left that he can play for Everton before they have to give Tottenham a £10million financial package. That, obviously, hampers his chances and I do feel sorry for the boy. "If there is a way that Everton could go to Tottenham Hotspur and try to renegotiate the terms and conditions after his mental state was made clear on the documentary with Gary Neville, it would be great to see him playing football back to his best. "But if that can't be done, Everton can't afford to be paying £10million out for a player whose contract will run out at the end of the season."

Everton in danger of triggering Dele payment

Everton signed Dele from Tottenham during the closing stages of the winter window in 2022 and are due to pay £10million, according to The Guardian, when he reaches 20 appearances.

The report suggests individual achievements and team-related add-ons could see the fee rise to in the region of £30million for the creative midfielder, who headed to Goodison Park after racking up 128 goal contributions over the course of 269 outings in a Spurs shirt.

But Everton have not had to pay their Premier League rivals any cash since his arrival as he has been limited to just 13 appearances, meaning the first £10million installment will be due if he features seven more times.

With the Toffees' financial issues being well documented, having become only the second club to be charged with breaking Premier League financial rules earlier this year, they need to save every penny they possibly can.

As a result, Dyche - who has led Everton to nine wins from 28 matches at the helm - is unlikely to make Dele a regular starter once he is fully fit.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the possibility of the Toffees being able to renegotiate the terms with Tottenham cannot be ruled out, and it would give Dele more chance of eventually being able to make his mark on Merseyside.