Everton boss Sean Dyche will not 'want to rely' on Demarai Gray despite a 'pretty awful' start to the season due to a key development at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees picked up their first point of the campaign when they sealed a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Everton transfer news - Demarai Gray

According to MailOnline, Gray could still seal his Everton exit despite the Premier League's transfer window slamming shut last week as he is keen to join Al-Ettifaq.

The report suggests the winger, who has entered the final 12 months of his £42,000-per-week contract, is angered by the Toffees' reluctance to sell him despite being in talks to head to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Clubs based in the Middle Eastern country are still able to recruit fresh faces ahead of their deadline, which comes later this month, and Gray has remained at Goodison Park even though Al-Shabab reached an agreement in principle with Everton in August.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old Jamaica international is not a 'Sean Dyche-type of player', while it will be difficult for him to work his way back into his boss' plans after an outburst on social media.

Amid additional links to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, Gray took to Instagram to admit it is 'difficult to play for someone who don't show you respect as a person'.

Fulham agreed personal terms with the former Bayer Leverkusen man last month, while Crystal Palace also showed interest, but a move to Craven Cottage or Selhurst Park failed to come to fruition.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youssef Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Gray?

Brown believes Everton will have regrets over their summer business if they are relegated from the Premier League, with Dyche potentially being left short on the right flank.

But the reputable reporter still feels the Merseyside outfit's chief would prefer not to rely on Gray after his social media outburst, despite Alex Iwobi's £22million move to Fulham leaving his side short of creativity.

When asked about Everton's summer business, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they'll only regret it if they end up going down, which obviously is a possibility at the moment. They've started the season in a pretty awful way.

"It's difficult to say that they have strengthened very much. They've strengthened in some areas, but they've got weaker in others. I don't really see a right-winger in the squad at the moment. They have some left-wingers, I guess, who can play there, but you wouldn't really want to rely on Demarai Gray after everything that's happened to come over and play on that side.

"They got a striker, but they lost a lot of creativity. They allowed Iwobi to go, and you can say it was a good business decision because of the contract situation, the money they brought in and his age."

What next for Everton?

Dyche's Everton reign has not necessarily gone to plan, with Transfermarkt statistics highlighting that he has only led the Toffees to six wins from 23 matches at the helm, but they will be seeking an upturn in form after the international break.

Arsenal will make the trip to Goodison Park on September 17 before the Merseyside outfit head to Brentford, who signed Neal Maupay on loan with a view to a permanent deal on Deadline Day.

A trip to Aston Villa is also in the offing ahead of rounding off the month by battling it out with newly-promoted Luton Town.

Everton are currently the Premier League's joint-lowest scorers, having only found the back of the net twice, and Dyche will be seeking significant improvements.