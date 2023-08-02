Everton boss Sean Dyche could be dealt a 'big blow' by Dwight McNeil just a matter of days before the new Premier League season gets underway at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having staved off relegation to the Championship on the final day of last term, the Toffees have entered their final preparations ahead of hosting Fulham on August 12.

Everton latest news - Dwight McNeil

According to El Bobble, McNeil is involved in ongoing assessments being carried out by Everton's medical team after suffering an injury during a pre-season win over Stoke City.

The Toffees insider suggests there are fears the winger's problem is worse than originally expected, while he is continuing to undergo treatment at Finch Farm.

McNeil was seen hobbling down the tunnel after he was forced off against Championship side Stoke on Saturday, having been challenged on the edge of the penalty area.

It would come as a serious blow to Everton if the winger, who made the £20million switch from Burnley last year, is ruled out of action for a prolonged period.

McNeil rediscovered his best form after Dyche headed into the Goodison Park dugout, ending the 2022/23 campaign with five goals and two assists in 18 outings.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton supporters were pleased with the performances the 23-year-old put in during the final months of the season.

What has Paul Brown said about McNeil?

Brown believes McNeil would be missed if he is ruled out of the opening stages of the 2023/24 campaign due to the injury he sustained at Stoke.

The journalist feels Dyche has got the best out of the wide-man, who he previously managed at Burnley, and being unable to call upon him for the opening day clash with Fulham would be frustrating.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be a blow if McNeil goes into the season injured. He certainly ended the last campaign on fire. The best form he has shown came in the last few weeks of the season.

"Dyche clearly rejuvenated his career at Everton, which was at a bit of a standstill. There was a time when you couldn't really tell what his role in the team was. He wasn't really doing much as a winger and had been used as a wing-back at times because he is quite defensively sound.

"Nobody really knew what the future held and then, suddenly, he found his legs. He found a bit of form for Dyche towards the end of last season, scoring some very important goals and doing some very important things.

"You would like to have seen him build on that going into this campaign. If he is unable to play at the start of the season, I think that would be a disappointment and a big blow for Dyche because he ended last season as Dyche's most reliable winger."

What's next for Everton?

Everton are edging towards making Youssef Chermiti their latest signing, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist suggests the Toffees have reached an agreement in principle with Sporting, where he scored three goals and registered a further two assists in just 839 minutes of action in the Portuguese top flight last season.

Record, via Goodison News, revealed that Everton put a proposal worth up to £17million on the table, which was enough for his current employers to give permission to open discussions over personal terms.

Chermiti has been wanted by a number of Premier League clubs as Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been showing interest.