Highlights The Friedkin Group are keen to move forward with their purchase of Everton within the coming weeks instead of being forced to play the waiting game.

Due diligence is currently taking place after the Roma hierarchy succeeded in agreeing a period of exclusivity to get the deal over the line.

Current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is nearing the exit door despite suffering the setback of 777 Partners' takeover falling through.

Everton could be set to enter a new era within the coming weeks as the Friedkin Group have set their sights on completing a Goodison Park takeover in speedy fashion after successfully entering a period of exclusivity to buy the Premier League club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Toffees fans have been fearful of the future running of the Merseyside outfit as the Miami-based 777 Partners' attempts to take control fell through following the expiry of a purchase agreement earlier this month, and they are not on course to be handed more time to revive their pursuit.

Farhad Moshiri has been at Everton since rubber-stamping a deal which saw him acquire an initial 49.9 per cent stake in February 2016, having sold his shares at domestic rivals Arsenal, and he is set to walk away from his current surroundings ahead of Sean Dyche's charges preparing for another campaign of top flight action.

Moshiri Close to Ending Reign as Friedkin Edges Towards Takeover

All parties keen for speedy resolution after exclusivity agreement

The Friedkin Group's intention is to move forward with their purchase of Everton within the coming weeks instead of months, according to GMS sources, and due diligence is currently taking place ahead of a potential all-equity agreement to acquire the entirety of Moshiri's 94 per cent stake.

Having entered a period of exclusivity to buy the Toffees, all parties are hoping that the diligence process results in a smooth sale which sees the Merseyside outfit head into the fast-approaching campaign with fresh impetus, but the deal has not been formally sealed at this stage.

The Friedkin Group are led by Dan Friedkin, who has an estimated worth of £4.8billion and is already the owner of Serie A giants Roma, and their arrival at Goodison Park would come after a testing season which saw Everton punished for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Moshiri has not been afraid to splash the cash over the course of his reign, but it came at a cost as the Toffees were docked a combined total of eight points after failing to comply with top flight regulations which stipulate clubs cannot lose more than £105million over a three-year period.

Everton's most expensive signings under Farhad Moshiri Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) £41.7m Richarlison (Watford) £33.1m Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) £29.8m Amadou Onana (Lille) £29.5m Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) £25.6m Statistics correct as of 21/06/2024

Everton's financial worries have led to admirers circling for some of their best performers, with GMS recently revealing that Manchester United are looking to advance negotiations over a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite during the early stages of the summer transfer window, but the Friedkin Group are edging towards completing a takeover.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Friedkin Group acquired the majority of Roma's shares after striking a deal worth in the region of £550million in August 2020

Toffees' New Stadium Attractive to Friedkin

Fanbase and club's history also caught billionaire's eye

GMS sources have been informed that the Friedkin Group feel the time is right to secure a Premier League asset, and purchasing Everton has strong appeal due to their rich history, fanbase and a move to a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock being in the pipeline ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Texas-based billionaire Friedkin sits on the European Club Association board, and is part of the independent body's venture with UEFA, but he is keen to acquire Moshiri's shares in a bid to guide the Toffees towards a bright future after challenging seasons which have seen them battling to maintain their Premier League status.

Related Everton Won't Have to Sell Branthwaite for Less Than £70m Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is being targeted by Manchester United, but the Toffees are standing firm.

GMS sources understand that the Friedkin Group are remaining committed to Roma and not concerned by Everton co-existing with the Italian heavyweights under UEFA rules going forward, meaning that the Stadio Olimpico-based club are set to stay under the current hierarchy's guidance.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Forbes