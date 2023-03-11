Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is facing 'huge humiliation' if the Goodison Park outfit suffer relegation from the Premier League, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees are at serious risk of dropping into the Championship as Sean Dyche's side currently find themselves in the bottom three.

Everton latest news - Farhad Moshiri

According to the Daily Mail, New York-based investment fund MSP Sports Capital are expected to purchase a minority stake in Everton after Moshiri has opted against selling the club.

The report suggests the 67-year-old is refusing to walk away from Goodison Park, despite receiving several offers, because of concerns that it could attract scrutiny from the government due to his links with sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

It emerged earlier this month that MSP Sports Capital have entered advanced talks over acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Everton.

The Miami-based 777 Partners have also been considering making an investment, while Moshiri has valued the Merseyside outfit at upwards of £500million.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the British-Iranian businessman has been entertaining offers for a number of months.

What has Paul Brown said about Moshiri?

Brown believes Moshiri will be disgraced if Everton are relegated from the Premier League after spending big on a number of players in recent years.

The journalist also feels dropping into the second tier of English football would leave the Toffees in a precarious financial position.

When asked what relegation would mean for Everton, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it would be a massive embarrassment to the people running the club and a huge humiliation for the owner, considering the amount of money that he's invested.

"It would also be a financial disaster for the club because they are already struggling with Premier League cost control rules."

Are Everton likely to be relegated?

According to Transfermarkt, Everton have ended a gameweek in the relegation zone 10 times thanks to only picking up five Premier League wins since the campaign got underway.

The Toffees struggled to prosper under Frank Lampard, who only secured 12 victories from 44 matches at the Goodison Park helm.

Following his sacking in January, Dyche was appointed as Everton's new manager with the remit of keeping the club in the top flight.

The former Burnley chief has led the strugglers to seven points from a possible 18 so far, which is an improvement.

But Southampton and Leicester City are the only clubs to have suffered more Premier League defeats this season, leaving Everton in the drop zone and at serious risk of heading into the Championship.