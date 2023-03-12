Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is 'positive and hopeful' of selling shares at Goodison Park, but suffering relegation to the Championship would be a 'doomsday scenario', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Sean Dyche was appointed as the Toffees' manager in January, in a bid to turn their season around, the Merseyside outfit are still at serious risk of losing their Premier League status.

Everton latest news - Farhad Moshiri

According to the Daily Mail, Moshiri is refusing to allow suitors to complete a full takeover of Everton because of fears that it could attract scrutiny from the government due to his links with sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

However, the report suggests that there could be fresh faces coming into the boardroom as MSP Sports Capital are expected to purchase a minority stake.

It is understood that the New York-based investment fund have entered advanced talks over acquiring a 20 per cent stake in Everton.

But the interest in the Toffees does not stop there as the Miami-based 777 Partners have also been considering making an investment.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moshiri has been entertaining offers for a number of months.

What has Paul Brown said about Moshiri?

Brown understands that Moshiri and other key personnel behind the scenes are confident that a deal will be struck with new investors at Everton.

However, the journalist has warned that dropping out of the Premier League could complicate matters at Goodison Park.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Moshiri and the club both remain quite positive and hopeful that the investment will materialise.

"But, until it does, I think relegation would be an absolute doomsday scenario for Everton and you could see things getting much worse before they got any better."

Should Moshiri walk away from Everton instead of seeking investors?

According to The Guardian, Moshiri parted with £200million in order to acquire a 49.9 per cent stake in Everton seven years ago.

The report suggests the British-Iranian businessman sold shares he previously held at Premier League rivals Arsenal to Usmanov to facilitate the deal.

Moshiri then underlined his commitment by injecting £100million into the club as he increased his Everton stake to 94.1 per cent last year.

But the fanbase have shown their discontent for a prolonged period and the 67-year-old, along with other board members, were instructed to stay away from Goodison Park as thousands of supporters lined the streets in protest ahead of beating Arsenal last month.

It would be in the club's best interests for Moshiri to sell Everton, but he currently values the club at upwards of £500million and he appears to be intent on sticking around for now.