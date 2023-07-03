Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was 'in talks' to end Bill Kenwright's spell at Goodison Park before deciding to keep the long-standing chairman, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Key changes have been made within the Toffees' boardroom in recent weeks, with chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and fellow board members Graeme Sharp and Grant Ingles leaving last month.

Everton latest news - Bill Kenwright

According to The Guardian, Everton fans have warned that protests against the hierarchy are set to intensify after Kenwright was not removed from the board.

The report suggests the 77-year-old was planning to step down after 19 years as chairman, but he decided to accept Moshiri's request to remain at the helm last month.

In a club statement, Moshiri revealed he was eager for Kenwright to maintain his position on the board during an 'important period of transition', while his 'knowledge and vast experience will be crucial for us as we look to reset, deliver on external investment and position Everton for a successful future'.

Respected journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the chairman's 'time is up' on Merseyside and that an agreement to buy him out is proving to be a sticking point.

Kenwright joined the board of directors in 1989, while he bought a 68 per cent share of Everton for £20million 10 years later before succeeding Sir Phillip Carter as chairman in the summer of 2004.

What has Paul Brown said about Kenwright?

Brown believes Kenwright is set to leave Everton in the not-too-distant future despite Moshiri's decision to keep him on board for now.

The journalist is aware that the British-Iranian businessman held discussions over the chairman's reign coming to an end.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I still think we're seeing the end days of Bill Kenwright at Everton. Whether it's a mistake or not by Moshiri, to leave him on an interim board, is an interesting question.

"I don't personally believe that the statement the club made about Moshiri being keen to have his expertise there during this transition period is completely true. Moshiri was in talks to end Kenwright's time at Everton for quite some time."

Could Kenwright still leave Everton soon?

According to The Sun, Moshiri is planning to welcome George Downing onto the Everton board as a summer of change behind the scenes continues.

The report suggests the Swiss-based property magnate has previously been thought of as a potential new chairman after Kenwright departs.

The Toffees' fanbase are clearly unhappy with the direction the club are going in and, as a result, board members were told to stay away from a Premier League clash with Southampton in January due to a 'real and credible threat to their safety and security'.

Kenwright has not returned to Goodison Park since, while Everton only maintained their top flight status thanks to a narrow win over Bournemouth on the final day of last season.