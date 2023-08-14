Everton star Neal Maupay's career at Goodison Park 'hasn't really worked out', but journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT there were reasons to be optimistic after his performance against Fulham.

The Toffees' Premier League campaign got off to an underwhelming start as Sean Dyche's side were condemned to a 1-0 defeat by the west Londoners on Saturday.

Everton latest news - Neal Maupay

According to MailOnline, Maupay was the victim of vile social media abuse after missing chances to find the back of the net during Everton's loss at the hands of Fulham.

The report suggests the Toffees condemned the offensive messages sent to the Frenchman, who joined in a £15million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion last year, and have opened their own investigation.

It is understood that Maupay was given the nod to lead the Everton attack against Fulham as first-choice striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not even fit enough to make the bench.

But the 27-year-old, who reliable journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT was interested in a move away from Merseyside ahead of the new campaign, was unable to profit from being named in the starting line-up.

Sofascore data highlights that Maupay was guilty of missing two big chances, while he could not convert any of his four shots before being substituted.

It means that the £50,000-per-week earner's lengthy wait for a goal continues, with his last Everton strike coming 11 months ago against West Ham United.

What has Paul Brown said about Maupay?

Brown believes Maupay failed to take advantage of a golden opportunity to force his way into the forefront of Dyche's plans, which underlined his struggles since heading to Everton.

But the respected reporter feels Toffees supporters should take positives from the fact the former Brentford man was getting himself into dangerous positions against Fulham.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "It was another chance for Maupay, certainly, but he didn't really take it. It hasn't really worked out for him, for whatever reason, at Everton.

"But one thing I would say is that it's more worrying when a striker doesn't get into those positions at all than when he does and misses chances. At least he was looking dangerous and threatening.

"I don't think all the chances he missed were particularly easy. But, essentially, I think he was through with only the goalkeeper to beat three times in the game and couldn't put one of those away. It does begin to weigh on your confidence a little, I think, when that happens."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Everton?

According to The Guardian, Everton could face a battle to hold onto Amadou Onana as Manchester United have turned their attentions towards landing the combative midfielder.

The report suggests the Toffees do not want to sell the Belgium international just 12 months on from his £33million arrival on Merseyside, but a sizeable profit would be made by cashing in.

Despite Onana working his way onto Manchester United's radar ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline, he was still named in Everton's starting line-up for the weekend defeat to Fulham.

The 21-year-old's inclusion came after he was also a key man during his first season at Goodison Park, making 35 appearances.

Everton are in a strong negotiating position and can demand big money for Onana as he still has four years remaining on his £100,000-per-week contract.