Everton star Jordan Pickford is a 'great goalkeeper' and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane's public criticism of the Goodison Park favourite was 'ludicrous', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international came under fire after Sean Dyche's Toffees were put to the sword by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend.

Everton latest news - Jordan Pickford

Speaking during his punditry duties for Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Keane insisted that Pickford is 'not a top goalkeeper'.

The scathing assessment came after Manchester City sealed a 3-0 victory at Goodison Park last Sunday, leaving Everton in serious danger of dropping into the Championship, and Keane was particularly irked by Pickford's goalkeeping as Ilkay Gundogan rounded off the scoring with a free-kick.

Sofascore only handed the Toffees' custodian a 5.7 match rating, with statistics showing he made just one save over the course of the 90 minutes against Pep Guardiola's title-chasing side.

Pickford has kept seven clean sheets in 36 appearances this season, but Everton still remain just one point clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

What has Paul Brown said about Pickford?

Brown believes Pickford was unfairly criticised by Keane during Sky Sports' coverage of Everton's defeat to Manchester City.

The respected journalist feels the 29-year-old has shown over the course of his career that he is a reliable figure between the sticks.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Roy Keane is clearly not a fan of Jordan Pickford and never has been. I do respect his opinion and, obviously, he's played with some great keepers in his career.

"But I think it's pretty ludicrous to suggest that Jordan Pickford is not a top goalkeeper. He is the England number one and has been for a long time.

"He's broken all sorts of records. He made history by going the first five games of a Euros without conceding a goal. He broke the Gordon Banks record for most scoreless minutes as a goalkeeper as well, so he's clearly a great goalkeeper."

Could Pickford leave Everton this summer?

Everton boosted their hopes of keeping Pickford on board for the foreseeable future when, in February, they succeeded in tying him down to a new contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

According to Football Insider, the agreement does not include a relegation clause which could be triggered by admirers if the Toffees go down, while he is now among the club's highest earners after they fended off interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

While Pickford has committed his future to Everton and made 235 appearances since arriving on Merseyside, his loyalty will be tested if Championship football awaits.

The Toffees may be left with no choice but to cash-in on the former Sunderland shot-stopper, who sealed a £30million switch in 2017, if Dyche is unable to steer the club to safety.