The American investment firm are embroiled in the regulatory process after looking to acquire Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake in the Toffees.

Respected journalist Paul Brown has praised the Everton Fan Advisory Board for sending 777 Partners questions over their credibility and future plans.

Everton takeover bidders 777 Partners may be forced to play the waiting game before officially collecting the keys to Goodison Park after journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the state of play.

Although Sean Dyche's side went into the international break with an upturn in fortunes thanks to securing a crucial 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Bournemouth last weekend, there is still uncertainty over the future running of the Toffees.

Everton are on the brink of being taken over as an agreement was signed for 777 Partners to acquire the entirety of Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake last month, according to Sky Sports.

The multi-club investors - who are looking to add the Merseyside outfit to their portfolio after already securing stakes in the likes of Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege - had been in discussions with the Iranian billionaire since it emerged that MSP Sports Capital had ended its period of exclusivity, and the regulatory process before completing the transaction is well underway.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT there is serious doubt over whether 777 Partners have enough funds to take Everton to the next level, while there are fears that the firm are only keen to strike a deal as they aim to attract new investment into the wider business instead of hoping to achieve genuine success at Goodison Park.

But Josh Wander, who is the American investment firm's co-founder and was in attendance for the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town last month, has written directly to Everton fans to insist that the potentially new hierarchy will do all they can to take the Toffees forward despite there not being a quick fix to the club's issues.

It is understood that 777 Partners are confident of completing the regulatory process without any issues, which would allow them to replace Moshiri as the Premier League side's majority shareholders.

'Growing lawsuits and track record are concerning' ahead of Toffees ownership change - Paul Brown

Brown has hailed the Everton Fan Advisory Board for challenging 777 Partners by sending a number of queries after worrying developments involving the investment firm have emerged.

The reputable reporter is worried about what the future will hold for the Toffees if the change of ownership is rubber-stamped, but he is confident that it will still be a prolonged period before Moshiri has officially headed through the exit door.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it's right that the Everton Fan Advisory Board has sent a lot of very tough, searching questions to this company because their track record and the growing list of lawsuits against them in the United States poses as a lot of serious questions about their suitability to own a Premier League football club and their ability to operate one with any kind of success. "I would be very concerned if this takeover was to go through, and I think there is still a long way to go before it does."

What questions did the Everton Fan Advisory Board send to 777 Partners?

The Everton Fan Advisory Board has submitted 14 questions to 777 Partners, according to the Liverpool Echo, which include seeking assurances that all the necessary funding is in place for the acquisition of the club and ongoing operating support.

The report suggests an overview of legal investigations, litigation and sanctions have been asked for, while the American investment firm have been challenged to commit to reorganising the club's board to ensure it includes highly-qualified football and commercially-astute members.

Wander's interview with the Financial Times has also caught the Everton Fan Advisory Board's eye, which has led to him being urged to expand on the claim that 'there's a new wave of commercialisation coming to football'.

The independent body are not the only figures showing signs of concern ahead of 777 Partners potentially taking charge at Goodison Park as Whitehall officials have discussed their suitability for buying into the Premier League and whether managing partner Wander would pass the owners’ and directors’ test.

But they are already involved behind the scenes as reliable journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the seemingly incoming owners are loaning money to Everton to keep paying the bills, underlining the financial issues on Merseyside.