Highlights Everton signed an agreement for 777 Partners to acquire Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake last month.

The regulatory process is currently underway ahead of the American investment firm officially taking over at Goodison Park.

Everton would become the latest club to come under 777 Partners' control, following the likes of Standard Liege, Sevilla, Genoa and Hertha Berlin.

Everton prospective owners 777 Partners are preparing to embark on a 'long, slow process' after journalist Paul Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the takeover situation at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's Toffees grabbed their first home win of the Premier League season when they swept Bournemouth aside last weekend - thanks to goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure - but there is still uncertainty behind the scenes.

Everton appear to be on the brink of securing new owners as Everton signed an agreement for 777 Partners to acquire the entirety of Farhad Moshiri's 94.1 per cent stake last month, according to Sky Sports.

The multi-club investors - who already have the likes of Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege in their portfolio - had been in discussions since the news that MSP Sports Capital had ended its period of exclusivity, and the regulatory process before completing the transaction is well underway.

Josh Wander, who is 777 Partners' co-founder and was at Goodison Park for the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town last month, has written directly to Everton fans to insist that reports describing the potentially new hierarchy as not being the right people to take the club forward are misleading, although he warned there is not a magic wand to fix the Premier League outfit's problems.

It is understood that the American investment firm are confident of completing the regulatory process without any issues, which would allow them to replace Moshiri as the Toffees' majority shareholders.

Respected reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners being in attendance at Goodison Park a matter of days ago will have shown them that Everton are capable of becoming a juggernaut once again if the right resources and funding are put in place.

But they are already facing potential issues as Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley have written a joint letter to confirm they intend to sue the Merseyside club for £300million if they are found guilty of breaching spending rules later this month.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

777 Partners more interested in adding club to portfolio than achieving success at Everton - Paul Brown

Brown understands that 777 Partners are keen to complete their Everton takeover as it could attract fresh investment into the wider business, meaning their reasons for attempting to secure Moshiri's shares may be misplaced.

The reputable journalist has warned that, having spoken to various sources, there are concerns the Americans may not have the funds necessary to bring the glory days back to Goodison Park.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"They're right in that there is no magic wand to fix Everton. I think it's going to be a long, slow process just to get the finances back on track, whoever takes the club on. "Unfortunately, I'm yet to speak to anyone in football who believes that this group has the capability or the funding to achieve any kind of stability or success with Everton. "In fact, I've even spoken to people who suggest that this may be less about owning a successful Premier League team and more about adding value to the portfolio and helping to attract new investment into the wider business."

Are 777 Partners liked at the other clubs they currently own?

Standard Liege supporters turned on 777 Partners last month when they unfurled banners which read ‘Multiple properties or multiple mediocrities’ and ‘No money, no ambition’, according to the Liverpool Echo, which highlights that Everton's financial issues are unlikely to be swept under the carpet by the prospective new owners.

The Belgian side's supporters made their feelings clear during a stalemate with struggling opponents RWD Molenbeek, while it is understood that the American investment firm's lack of backing in the transfer market has not gone down well.

Moshiri, who injected another £100million into Everton when he took his stake beyond 94 per cent in January 2022, has also agreed to sell his shares to 777 Partners despite concerns being highlighted by those within the government.

Whitehall officials have discussed 777 Partners’ suitability for buying into the Premier League and whether managing partner Wander would pass the owners’ and directors’ test.

But it appears that 777 Partners are already involved behind the scenes at Goodison Park as reliable reporter Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the potential incoming owners are loaning money to the club to keep paying the bills, underlining the financial issues at Everton.