David Moyes is all set for a second spell with Everton, more than a decade following the conclusion of his last tenure with the Toffees. Tasked with avoiding risks of relegation this term, the English tactician is expected to be supported by new backroom staff members, Billy McKinlay, Alan Irvine, and Leighton Baines, as per the Daily Mail. The latter of the aforementioned three is set for a promotion to the first-team from the Under-18s head coach position.

Everton are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just a single game above the relegation zone, albeit with a game-in-hand. In particular, goals have been few and far between this season under former boss, Sean Dyche - only Southampton have netted on fewer occasions than the Merseyside outfit's 15.

Evidently, there is still plenty of work to be done, but Moyes is reportedly set to be backed considerably by The Friedkin Group to support his efforts.

Everton Hire New Backroom Staff Amid Moyes' Arrival

The Friedkin Group are keen to revamp the club swiftly

As revealed by the Daily Mail, three new faces look set to be introduced to Moyes' supporting cast, including club legend, Baines. The 40-year-old partnered with Seamus Coleman last week to manage Everton through their FA Cup clash with Peterborough, after Dyche was dismissed just hours prior.

Dubbed one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history, Baines holds a special name in the Toffees' history, having been named the club's Player of the Season twice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leighton Baines has made 420 appearances across all competitions for Everton, scoring 39 goals and providing a further 63 assists in the process.

Meanwhile, Alan Irvine, who served as part of the coaching staff alongside Moyes during his first spell at Goodison Park, is set for a return to the club. The newly-appointed boss' former assistant manager at West Ham, McKinlay, is also expected to join in a similar role.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025

