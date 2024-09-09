Everton and Leicester City are among the clubs who are interested in signing free-agent Yusuf Yazici, according to Jeunes Footeux.

The Toffees enjoyed a fairly impressive summer transfer window at Goodison Park, bringing in a host of new additions as Sean Dyche's side look to steer themselves away from a relegation battle. The Merseyside outfit have been involved at the bottom of the Premier League table for a few years now, but financial troubles have meant they've struggled to significantly improve the playing squad.

With the summer transfer window now closed in England, the likes of Leicester and Everton can only bring in free agents. Yazici is yet to find a club, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Everton and Leicester Keen on Yazici

He's available for free

According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, Everton are among the sides who are interested in signing Turkish international Yazici. Bournemouth and Leicester are also said to be keen, with the latter already making contact with his entourage as they hope to strike an agreement.

The attacking midfielder most recently plied his trade for Lille before leaving the club after the end of his contract. At just 27 years old, Yazici still has plenty of time left in his career, but he's been unable to secure a contract since departing the French outfit. Yazici was a regular for Lille last season, scoring 12 goals and registering four assists in 42 games in all competitions.

Yusuf Yazici's Super Lig statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 11th Goals 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 6.54 13th

Yazici has played 45 times for his country during his career, predominantly featuring as an attacking midfielder. The Toffees are fairly well stocked in that position after bringing in Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom during the summer transfer window, but Dyche's squad is still thin and any extra body could be beneficial.

The 27-year-old, labelled "one of the greatest talents" in Turkey by former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, can also play out wide as well as in a deeper midfield role, so his versatility could make him a useful option for Dyche.

David Moyes Eyed as Dyche Replacement

The Everton boss could be under pressure

It's been a tricky start to the campaign for the Toffees who currently find themselves sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table. The pressure could be mounting on Dyche unless he quickly turns things around, and reports have suggested that they could turn to one of their former managers.

As per Football Insider, David Moyes could be eyed for a sensational return to Goodison Park. The Scottish manager left West Ham United earlier this year.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored.