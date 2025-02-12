Virgil van Dijk has slammed referee Michael Oliver for his performance during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday night. The two teams met in what was the final Merseyside Derby ever at Goodison Park, with the Toffees set to leave the ground after the 2024/25 campaign. The match lived up to its billing too, with plenty of drama that extended even beyond the final whistle.

Beto gave the home side the lead early, before goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah looked to have turned things around and handed Liverpool all three points. In the final seconds of the fixture, though, Toffees' skipper James Tarkowski saved the day with a ferocious volley that gave Alisson no chance to level things.

There was drama after the final whistle, with players and coaches getting into it and four red cards dished out by Oliver. Liverpool weren't happy with the referee, though, and Van Dijk made sure to voice his opinion in an interview after the after.

Van Dijk Claimed Oliver Played a Part in the Result

He insinuated the ref wasn't consistent with the fouls he gave

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk was quick to comment on Oliver's performance throughout the derby and claimed the referee had played a part in the result. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as a foul and then similar didn't."

The centre-back may have been referring to an incident just minutes before the Everton equaliser, when Salah appeared to be fouled in the Toffees' half, but a free-kick wasn't given. They then went on to score the last second goal to bag a point.

Liverpool fans were quick to share their own anger about the incident on social media as well. One supporter took to X (Twitter) and commented about the footage, saying: "Disgraceful this bloke. How he is allowed to officiate anything above Sunday league football is above me."

Another fan agreed and posted: "That’s not inept, that’s corruption." Finally, a third supporter said: "That one was mad."