Fans of four rival Premier League clubs will join forces over the weekend to protest the rising cost of ticket prices. Manchester United are set to host Everton on Sunday in Ruben Amorim's first game at Old Trafford in the league, while Liverpool take on Manchester City in the later kick-off at Anfield in a match that could have major ramifications for the title race.

However, despite the competitive rivalry between the two pairs of teams, supporters will unite to send a message in order to combat the inflating ticket prices which are driving fans out of the stadiums.

Supporters Unite Over Rising Ticket Costs

Banners are set to be held by both sets of fans during their respective games

According to a report from the BBC, both home and away fans at Old Trafford are set to hold a banner that reads 'Stop Exploiting Loyalty' ahead of the 1:30pm kick-off. This comes after United had been accused of taking advantage of supporters by raising the prices of matchday tickets to £66 per game midway through the season, without any concessions for children or pensioners.

In a statement explaining their protest, a spokesperson from the Manchester United supporters group, FC58, stated:

"The rivalry between these four clubs has been, and is, fierce. But we all go to games, love our club and want to keep football affordable for future generations while protecting heritage and communities. "The only way we can achieve this is collaboration. This is our first step. This movement will grow."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to a report from the Independent, Premier League ticket prices have risen on average by 6.7%.

The sentiments were shared by Everton Fans Supporting Foodbanks member, Dave Kelly, who claimed that the group were "delighted to be standing shoulder with the Reds and Blues from Manchester and Merseyside."

"This isn't about the colour of the shirt or the badge upon the chest," Kelly continued. "It's about the future of the beautiful game, protecting and making it affordable for all fans."

Title Rivals to Protest Together at Anfield

Liverpool and Manchester City fans will send out a similar message

Similar plans are set to go ahead at Anfield ahead of the 4pm kick off between Arne Slot's and Pep Guardiola's teams. Compared to prices from the 2023/24 season, Liverpool fans have seen ticket prices rise by an average of 2%, while Manchester City fans have been forced to accept an increase of 5%.

A representative of the Spirit of Shankly fan group stated that, "it’s time for clubs to remember that their wealth and success are built on the unwavering loyalty of their supporters."

"Raising prices when financial pressures on fans are at an all-time high is an insult," they added. "We’re proud to unite with fans from Manchester in this campaign to fight for fairness."

Meanwhile, Nick Clarke of the MCFC Fans Foodbank Support group said: "There’s been increasing animosity between City and Liverpool fans in recent years due to the rivalry on the pitch, so we're incredibly proud to stand together on this important issue.