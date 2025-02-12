The points were shared between Everton and Liverpool in dramatic fashion in the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

The home side took a shock lead in the 11th minute through a very smartly worked goal which was finished off by Beto. The goal was taken brilliantly by the striker but Jarrad Branthwaite deserves credit also for creating it. The young centre-half played a beautiful through ball to Beto from a free kick in an area which looked like Everton were going to launch the ball into the box but the Englishman perfectly picked out the forward with a ball in behind the Liverpool defence to take a 1-0 lead.

Everton's lead lasted just five minutes. Alexis Mac Allister equalised for Liverpool with a very smart header to silence Goodison Park. The Argentine World Cup winner's intelligent run into the box saw him get met with a perfect cross by Mohamed Salah. The header wasn't easy for Mac Allister but he managed to guide it excellently into the back of the net to swiftly get his side back into the match.

Right before half-time Liverpool almost made it 2-1 but thanks to a great save from Jordan Pickford and heroic defending from James Tarkowski, Everton managed to go into the second half level. Dominik Szoboszlai unleashed a low and powerful shot from distance which was parried by Pickford into the path of Luis Diaz but the Colombian was intercepted by Tarkowski at the back post.

Everton thought they had regained their lead in the 67th minute when Branthwaite had the ball in the back of the net but the defender had his goal ruled out by the linesman for an offside.

Just six minutes after Everton had a goal ruled out, Liverpool took the lead. A scrappy exchange in the Everton box saw the ball fall perfectly at the feet of Mohamed Salah who up to this point had not had much involvement in the game. The Egyptian took the ball down well and slotted a clinical right-footed finish into the back of the net.

After a scrappy second-half performance full of fight, Everton scored a dramatic equaliser in the 98th minute. The ball fell to Tarkowski on the volley at the back post and the defender absolutely rifled it into the roof of the net to salvage Everton a point in dramatic fashion.

The match ended 2-2 and Goodison Park erupted when the whistle blew. A post-match scramble saw Arne Slot, Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure all sent off in a box office ending for the very last Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool - Match Statistics Everton Statistic Liverpool 37 Possession (%) 63 10 Shots 6 3 Shots on Target 4 2 Corners 3 2 Saves 1 2 Yellow Cards 2 1 Red Cards 2

Match Highlights

Everton Player Ratings

GK: Jordan Pickford - 7/10

Made a key save just before half-time to keep Everton in the match. Didn't have much to do in terms of saves as his defence protected him well.

RB: Jake O'Brien - 7/10

Kept Gakpo quiet all evening and used his height and physicality well to defend in key moments.

CB: James Tarkowski - 8/10

Solid all evening and prevented Liverpool scoring right on half-time with a great block. Salvaged his side a point with a phenomenal volleyed goal.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite - 7.5/10

Made lots of great clearances and blocks throughout the match and was instrumental in creating Everton's opening goal with an excellent ball in behind the Liverpool defence. Branthwaite's passing out of defence was also brilliant.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko - 6.5/10

Managed to keep Salah relatively quiet throughout the match and was energetic up and down the left flank.

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7/10

Put in a lot of good tackles and was very physical in midfield.

CM: James Garner - 7/10

Battled well in midfield and had really good energy but was also good on the ball.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6/10

Never really got involved in the match aside from missing a few good chances.

LW: Jesper Lindstrom - 6.5/10

Didn't see much of the ball but he worked hard and pressed well.

ST: Beto - 8/10

The big forward was a nuisance for van Dijk and Konate all evening and had great composure to put away his goal.

LW: Iliman Ndiaye - N/A

Forced off after 25 minutes after suffering an unfortunate injury.

SUB: Jack Harrison - 7/10

Harrison replaced Ndiaye well and was very direct throughout the match while also working hard to track back and defend for his side.

SUB: Carlos Alcaraz - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on the pitch.

SUB: Tim Iroegbunam - 7/10

Provided the assist for Everton's equaliser.

SUB: Ashley Young - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on the pitch.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK: Alisson Becker - 6.5/10

Hardly had a save to make and also didn't have much to do with the ball at his feet.

RB: Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

Solid and aggressive all throughout the match but was taken off by Arne Slot after racking up several fouls whilst on a booking.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

Konate was the more composed of Liverpool's centre-back pairing. The big Frenchman had some shaky moments against Beto but kept his head.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 5.5/10

One of the Dutchman's more shaky performances in a Liverpool shirt. The physicality of Beto seemed to rattle him at times but he persevered and kept battling against the big striker.

LB: Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Defended and battled well at times but didn't have as much attacking output as he usually does.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Solid and the ball and physical in midfield. Arguably taken off harshly and prematurely by his manager.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - 8/10

Took his headed goal brilliantly and battled and pressed very hard in the midfield.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Didn't have as much creative influence as usual but the Hungarian was a nuisance and worked hard.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

The Egyptian may not have had much involvement in the game but he produced in the key moments providing an assist for Mac Allister and scoring a goal.

ST: Luis Diaz - 7/10

Had some really tidy moments of link-up play and his pace stretched the Everton defence at times.

LW: Cody Gakpo - 5.5/10

Despite his recent form, Gakpo was kept quiet by O'Brien and didn't get involved much going forward.

SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Calmed the Liverpool defence down after he came on the pitch to replace Conor Bradley

SUB: Curtis Jones - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on the pitch.

SUB: Konstantinos Tsimikas - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Darwin Nunez - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on the pitch.​​​​​​​

SUB: Diogo Jota - N/A

Didn't do much after coming on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian may not have been as involved as he usually is but he single-handedly got his side a result.

Salah provided an excellent assist for Alexis Mac Allister in the first half to get his team back into the game after a nervy start and he also scored a goal which he surely would've thought was going to be the winner.