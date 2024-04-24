Highlights Everton's dogged win against Liverpool was a massive step towards Premier League survival and might have dashed the Reds' title hopes.

Jarrad Branthwaite netted Everton's first, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin then added another with a towering header.

Liverpool struggled to break down Everton's resilient defense, with missed chances and poor defending all but ending their title hopes.

Everton took a huge step to Premier League survival and stuck a dagger in the heart of Liverpool's title bid with a dogged 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

A frantic start highlighted the need for points in both teams' campaigns. The hostile, vitriol-brewing home crowd were vying to put another nail in the coffin of Jurgen Klopp's fairytale farewell tour with a defiant act of schadenfreude, and that looked to have worked when Dominic Calvert-Lewin won a penalty after just six minutes.

However, VAR intervened and adjudged him to have been offside from Jack Harrison's trivela through ball. Though it was the Toffees who deservedly went ahead - pinball in the box saw Jarrad Branthwaite strike towards goal, with his shot creeping under Alisson and in off the post to send Goodison delirious. Liverpool huffed and puffed, battling hard to find an equaliser, but glorious chances missed from Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson made it seem like it wouldn't be their day.

That was compounded on the hour; some horrific Liverpool defending from a corner saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the freedom of Stanley Park to nod home at the back post, and from there it was an uphill battle for the Reds. Diaz hit the post as the game entered the business end, but the Reds found it so hard to break down a resilient Everton side under the lights - and that has seen them likely surrender their title hopes.

Everton Stats Liverpool 7 Shots on target 8 6 Shots off target 4 24 Possession 76 6 Fouls 13 4 Corner kicks 13 0 Yellow cards 3

Match highlights

Everton Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 8/10

Outstanding save from Darwin Nunez just after the half-hour mark. The authority he showed gave the Toffees' defence the confidence to go on and perform the way they did.

RB - Ben Godfrey - 7/10

Great awareness from the stand-in right-back to deny Curtis Jones from turning home after nine minutes. Should’ve scored shortly after, but it was a great performance from a player who doesn't play all too often.

CB - James Tarkowski - 9/10

Outstanding tackle that set up the early penalty incident, one that Gary Neville said came from “1986”. Had enough chances in the area in the opening stages and will be disappointed he didn’t tuck one away, but he was everything you would want in a centre-back on a huge night at Goodison.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite - 8/10

England squad-bound and could be on the move in the summer, but he's a player that the Toffees faithful will cherish until he does depart. Got the opener and dominated in the Liverpool area

LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko - 7/10

Looked to be in real pain after an ankle injury that replays initially didn't show but battled on bravely. He's becoming more and more of a dependable defender as his Goodison stint goes on. Subbed at half-time due to the injury.

RM - Jack Harrison - 7/10

Started the game superbly and was so unfortunate not to have found Calvert-Lewin in an onside position for the early penalty incident. Worked tirelessly against Liverpool's wing-backs and was decent going forward.

CM - Idrissa Gueye - 8/10

The experienced midfielder was absolutely everywhere, winning crunching tackles and breaking up Liverpool attacks early doors. If he had a touch more composure, he'd be an outstanding midfielder, but you couldn't ask for much more from the Senegalese star.

CM - James Garner - 6/10

The game wasn't one for Garner with Everton's direct approach bypassing the midfield, but his tireless efforts didn't go unnoticed.

LM - Dwight McNeil - 7/10

Lively and more than held his own against Alexander-Arnold. Quietly went about as one of Everton’s best performers on the night, and stung the gloves of Alisson from range before grabbing an assist from the resulting corner.

CF - Abdoulaye Doucoure - 5/10

Possibly the only Everton player who wasn't quite up to scratch. Just before half-time, it was clear that he wasn't working in tandem with Calvert-Lewin, with the duo failing to link up and keep hold of the ball despite Liverpool onslaughts.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 9/10

Not many can beat Virgil van Dijk in the air, but the Toffees' frontman was superb in that regard. Unfortunate not to win a penalty, he was millimetres from turning Branthwaite's goal in. Konate will be having nightmares about him and he scored the all-important second. Imperious aerially.

Sub - Ashley Young - 6/10

Came on for Mykolenko after his injury and was generally sturdy at left-back after his controversial outing against Nottingham Forest.

Sub - Amadou Onana - 5/10

Came on for Gueye in a bid to have fresh legs and tackling nous in the centre of the park.

Sub - Youssef Chermiti - N/A

Came on for Dominic Calvert-Lewin with 90 seconds to go. Not on long enough to award a rating.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Alisson Becker - 6/10

Fortunate not to have given away a penalty but bravely got to Calvert-Lewin’s header. Perhaps should've saved Branthwaite's strike, but nothing he could do about the second.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Creatively lacking. Picked out Mohamed Salah for a chance that should have resulted in a goal, and the opener wasn't his fault. But whilst he is usually one of the brighter sparks for Liverpool, his lack of creativity was apparent.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 4/10

A very inferior performance against Calvert-Lewin. The Frenchman was second-best and bullied, which is very much unlike him. Subbed just after the hour after a horror show.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 5/10

Similar to Konate, it just wasn't his night. Booked for dissent and didn't exude the authority that he usually does on a weekly basis - and a lack of marking from the second-half corner saw Calvert-Lewin go free. One to forget.

LB - Andrew Robertson - 4/10

Robertson failed to produce his usual energetic best. The Scot was finding the right positions, but his final ball just lacked the panache to find its way through to the Reds' attack. Missed a sitter in the second half to equalise and couldn't get going.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 5/10

Unusually sloppy from the Argentine. Had a hand in the first goal though, in fairness, a lack of a defensive-minded midfielder may have been Liverpool's downfall with no support for Konate or Van Dijk.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Found himself in some decent positions and was arguably Liverpool's biggest creative threat on the night. But he needs to add more to his tally if he is to become a top Premier League player, and that was evidenced tonight.

CAM - Curtis Jones - 6/10

Clumsy start from the boyhood Red, but slowly grew into the game. Tidy at times, but he didn't seem to have any influence on the game all in all.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 5/10

Has been off the boil for a few weeks and that continued. You would always count on him in these situations, but he didn't have any of his usual burst of pace. Little to shout about.

ST - Darwin Nunez - 3/10

Entirely anonymous throughout the clash. First touch was not there all night, and he should have scored a gilt-edged chance on the half hour. Another performance that will only add to his doubters.

LW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Didn’t find much luck against Godfrey’s pace, though he looked to be Liverpool’s best outlet. Hit the post with a venomous strike with 20 minutes to go.

Sub - Wataru Endo - 5/10

Brought on in a flurry of changes but almost gave Dwight McNeil the chance to make it 3-0.

Sub - Harvey Elliott - 5/10

Came on to influence the game in the pockets but couldn't muster chances against a physical Toffees side who were shutting up shop.

Sub - Jarell Quansah - 5/10

Came on for the struggling Konate to deal with Calvert-Lewin.

Sub - Kostas Tsimikas - 4/10

Ended Robertson's nightmare by replacing him with 10 minutes to go

Sub - Joe Gomez - 4/10

Baffling substitution to replace Alexander-Arnold when you're chasing two goals, but the Englishman did well on the right-flank.

Man of the Match

James Tarkowski

This was such a toss-up between Calvert-Lewin and Tarkowski - but a superb defensive performance just edged it, despite Calvert-Lewin's heroics. Tarkowski didn't play a part in the opener and missed the boat on quite a few chances in the first half - but defensively, he was incredible.

Every ball that was crossed into the box seemed to be dealt with by the one-time England cap, and if the Three Lions are under the cosh at the Euros, you would definitely have Tarkowski up there as one of the options to come on. Whether Gareth Southgate takes him is another story, but having dealt with a star-studded line-up with ease, he certainly impressed.

Brave in the tackle, impeccable in the air and barking out orders to keep his defensive shape in line, Tarkowski has been a superb signing on a free transfer for the Toffees and fans will be hoping he stays at the club for a prolonged period. Essentially, if he hadn't performed the way he did, it may not have given Everton that springboard to win.