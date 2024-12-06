Everton will play host to Liverpool in the Premier League for the final time ever at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, with both teams competing at the opposite ends of the table coming into this game.

The Toffees ended a barren run with a dominant 4-0 win over Wolves in midweek, while Liverpool battled from behind against Newcastle before giving up a lead in stoppage time to draw 3-3 at St James' Park, leaving them seven points clear at the top ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal.

But with a hectic schedule and injury worries for both teams, the managers will have some decisions to make on their team selection and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

Everton Team News

Dyche: Keane 'touch and go'

After a lopsided win over bottom-of-the-table Wolves in midweek, Sean Dyche will be hoping to have the same squad available to him at the absolute worst. Defender Michael Keane is "touch and go" with a knee problem that saw him miss the last game while Youssef Chermiti, James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam are all ruled out.

Armando Broja finally made his debut for the club after arriving in the summer and could be pushing for a first start but Dominic Calvert-Lewin will expect to keep his place.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Youssef Chermiti Foot Unknown Tim Iroegbunam Ankle 22/12/2024 James Garner Back 22/12/2024 Michael Keane Knee 07/12/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Dyche shared an update on the availability of his players for this game.

"Michael Keane will be touch and go coming back into it – he's got a minor knee ligament injury which has kept him out – then Youssef [Chermiti] is getting stronger but not there yet, Tim [Iroegbunam] is a bit of a way behind and so is Jimmy Garner but they're in process of getting back fit. "We'll learn about him [Broja] because we haven't seen hardly any of him. He's been out training with us for a couple of weeks but, obviously, we can only manage so many training sessions when we've got [three games] in a week. "I like what I saw. I like what I've seen in training – his attitude towards it and his attitude to get fit. He's worked very hard to get fit. "I thought he gave a good cameo last night [against Wolves] and he's certainly a player who we want to [provide] internal pressure from the group – the more people you've got fit, the more internal pressure there is for players to play well all of the time. I hope that will stimulate others, including himself, to play well."

Everton Predicted XI

Calvert-Lewin to start

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Mangala, Gueye; McNeil, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Virginia (GK), Patterson (DEF), Coleman (DEF), O'Brien (DEF), Armstrong (MID), Harrison (MID), Lindstrom (MID), Broja (FWD), Beto (FWD).

After quite easily the best performance of the season last time out, Dyche is highly unlikely to change things around too much if at all, meaning even if fit £30m man Michael Keane should sit this one out while £26m striker Beto must continue to make an impact off the bench.

Liverpool Team News

Mac Allister suspended

After a rollercoaster clash against Newcastle, Arne Slot's side will be without influential midfielder Alexis Mac Allister for this game after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season resulting in a one-game ban.

Alisson Becker, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota all remain sidelined too through injury, leaving the manager with a selection headache to deal with.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Alexis Mac Allister Suspended 10/12/2024 Alisson Becker Hamstring 14/12/2024 Conor Bradley Hamstring 22/12/2024 Ibrahima Konate Knee 22/12/2024 Kostas Tsimikas Ankle 14/12/2024 Diogo Jota Rib 10/12/2024 Federico Chiesa Unknown Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

“[Alisson] Not ready yet, but he will be ready very soon. “[The midfield line] is not our main worry at the moment, our main worry is if you look at how close they are all back of [having] playing time, there’s only three injuries left and that’s in our last line. “With Diogo [Jota] being close to being back, Federico [Chiesa] being close to being back, and the same for Alisson. “That means only Ibou [Konate], Conor [Bradley] and Kostas [Tsimikas] are a bit further away from playing time.”

Liverpool Predicted XI

Luis Diaz to start

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Jaros (GK), Quansah (DEF), Nallo (DEF), Endo (MID), Morton (MID), Elliott (MID), Nyoni (FWD), Gakpo (FWD)

With Mac Allister ruled out through suspension, £60m man Dominik Szoboszlai should come straight into the team in his place in midfield. Up front, £45m man Cody Gakpo is likely to make way for Luis Diaz to come into the team on the left-wing, with Darwin Nunez leading the line.