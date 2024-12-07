Thanks to Storm Darragh, the Premier League clash between Everton and Liverpool this week was called off. Just four hours before the Merseyside derby was set to kick off, the game was postponed due to safety fears.

As winds are expected to reach between 60-70mph, the Met Office advised people to stay at home and warned that the storm could pose a 'risk of life.' With the match set to take place at Goodison Park, an official statement from the home team read:

"Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds."

When Everton Could Play Liverpool

Mid-week in February may be best



As such, the meeting between the two fierce rivals will now have to be scheduled to a later date. However, that is easier said than done due to the congested fixture list for both teams over the traditionally busy festive period.

At this stage, there is no official new date pencilled in, with the Premier League explaining the "rearrangement of the fixture will be announced in due course." However, a report from Sportsmole has identified the most likely time for the rearranged fixture to go ahead, noting:

"A midweek game in the first couple of weeks of February is seemingly the best bet at this juncture."

Liverpool's participation in the Champions League will keep them busy regularly during December and January during the week, and any gaps are otherwise filled by other cup competitions and Premier League fixtures. The Reds face Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on December 18, which may lead to semi-final encounters on January 6, 2025 and February 3, 2025.

Both clubs also have the FA Cup schedule to deal with, which complicates matters. Currently, Arne Slot and co have a six-day break in between games against Manchester United on January 5 and Accrington Stanley on January 11, but with Everton to face Peterborough United on January 9, it's not clear if there would be enough space here to play the game.

Liverpool are at least expected to skip the extra Champions League knockout round playoffs – as they currently top the competition table – so this would leave February 11–12 and February 18–19 as possible options.

As such, Liverpool currently have a seven-day game between Wolves and Man City (15-22 February), while Everton also have the same period off between games against Crystal Palace and Man United. This wouldn't be ideal for both teams, however, with big clashes against Manchester rivals to potentially follow just days after the derby.

The report concluded that an early exit from the FA Cup could also open up the fixture list: "Depending on how both sides fare in the FA Cup, the match could be rescheduled for the fourth round weekend (February 8-9), the fifth round weekend (March 1-2) or the quarter-final dates (March 29-30)."