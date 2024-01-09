Highlights Everton are looking to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season at Goodison Park.

Mejbri has been in and out of Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side this term and may seek a loan move to get more playing time.

However, Sevilla are also interested in signing Mejbri until the end of the campaign, giving the Tunisia international a decision to make over his short-term future.

Everton could be in the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the end of the 2023-24 season, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche hopes to bolster his Toffees squad and boost their chances of staving off relegation to the Championship. Still, he must work within the boundaries of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Blues have already been handed a ten-point deduction, having been found guilty of breaching the regulations over the past few years, but have managed to drag themselves away from the league’s bottom three. Mejbri has found himself in and out of the Man Utd side during the current campaign and could seek a loan move to get regular minutes under his belt.

Everton looking to hijack Mejbri move

Mejbri has been a prominent feature on Manchester United’s substitutes bench throughout the 2023-24 campaign, having been handed rare opportunities to impress at Old Trafford this term. The 20-year-old spent the previous season on loan with Championship outfit Birmingham City, where he made enough of an impression to be involved with Erik ten Hag’s side this time round. The youngster even bagged his first goal of the campaign, having come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 3-1 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2023.

Man Utd confirmed on 4th January that they had triggered a contract extension in Mejbri’s contract, meaning his deal at the club now expires in the summer of 2025, hinting they see a future for the young starlet. However, having played in just 327 minutes across ten appearances during the 2023/24 season, Mejbri could look to secure regular starts elsewhere and seek a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Romano recently revealed that Everton are attempting to hijack Sevilla’s loan bid for the Tunisia international. The midfielder had chosen the 2023 Europa League winners over Bundesliga outfit Freiburg and Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon. However, Everton are now also interested, leaving the decision to Mejbri whether he tries his luck abroad or remains in the Premier League.

The Man Utd product would likely offer cover for Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana but would feel there are more opportunities for gametime at Goodison Park than at Old Trafford. Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (8th January) that Everton are in the race to sign Mejbri and that the player must decide whether to remain in the Premier League or stick to his word and join Sevilla.

Hannibal Mejbri - 2023/24 season in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Premier League 5 1 0 1 Champions League 2 0 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0 0 Carabao Cup 2 0 0 2 Totals 10 1 0 3 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 09-01-24

Fabrizio Romano: Mejbri 'discussing' potential Everton move with agents

Romano has revealed that Mejbri is discussing with his agents to decide on the best option, having been presented with several loan offers during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Italian journalist implies that Everton’s interest have made him reconsider his options. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a possibility that Mejbri joins Everton. He's discussing together with his agents to decide on the best option. It’s quite a special situation because, last week, between Friday and Saturday, after having discussions with Freiburg, Lyon and Sevilla, he decided to join Sevilla. So, the player was clear in his choice and prepared to make it happen based on the negotiation timing between Man Utd and Sevilla. For the player’s side, it was clear his choice was Sevilla. Then, after a couple of hours, Everton entered the race and approached Man Utd and the player's agents.”

Dyche’s side currently sit just one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone, having earned a point more after playing an extra game than 18th-placed Luton Town. Therefore, the club will be keen to hold on to their best players following the closure of the 2024 winter transfer window.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, talks are ongoing between Everton and Arsenal over the potential sale of midfielder Onana. The 22-year-old, whose priority is to remain in the Premier League, is reportedly keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Football Transfers claim that Manchester United are also interested in a move for Onana. The report says that Dyche is interested in Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay, and any deal could involve an exchange between the two players, with both clubs wary of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Everton return to Premier League action when they welcome Aston Villa to Goodison Park on 14th January, hoping to avenge their 4-0 humiliation at Villa Park earlier in the campaign. The Toffees then host Crystal Palace in an FA Cup Third Round replay on 17th January, with the winner having the chance to take on Luton or Bolton Wanderers in the next stage of the competition.