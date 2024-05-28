Highlights Everton are eyeing a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips due to a lack of midfield depth at Goodison Park.

Kalvin Phillips' West Ham United hell has ended after a below-par loan move for the former England international failed to bring the best out of him at the London Stadium - and with a route back into Manchester City's first-team looking increasingly unlikely, reports have linked the midfielder with a move to Everton on loan.

The Toffees are preparing to say goodbye to long-term star Andre Gomes in the summer, and whilst they still retain Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner in the centre of the park, more back-up is needed on Merseyside if the club are to stave away from relegation for the fourth season in a row, having come perilously close to going down to the second-tier for the first time in 70 years in two of those campaigns. And that has seen Phillips linked with a move on a temporary basis.

Everton: Transfer News Latest

Everton could be in the market for Phillips

The report from Sky Sports suggests that the Toffees are looking at a deal that would bring Phillips to the club on a loan basis, despite his under-par spell at West Ham in the second half of the season where he featured just 10 times under David Moyes, winning only two of the games he took part in at the London Stadium outfit.

The Manchester City man may be available on a loan deal once again having only moved to the Etihad Stadium two seasons ago, unable to get into the side with Rodri shining in the central midfield role - where the Spaniard garnered a Premier League Player of the Year nomination that ultimately forced Phillips into the peripherals of the squad.

Leeds United - the club Phillips grew up in and impressed for prior to his move to Manchester City - were thought to be the frontrunners for his signature had they been promoted back to the Premier League via the Championship, but a failure to earn automatic promotion was compounded on Sunday when they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, which has forced the Whites way down the pecking order and that has seemingly allowed Everton to take the reins in the race for his services.

Kalvin Phillips's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 21st Passing Accuracy (%) 80% 11th Tackles Per Game 1.4 =7th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 11th Match rating 5.89 26th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

Phillips was a star for England at the previous EURO 2020 competition alongside Declan Rice in midfield as the Three Lions advanced to the final, but having lost his way at City in recent months, he hasn't been called up to the squad and a rebirth of his career under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park could be another chance to show Gareth Southgate what he is capable of.

Dyche was interested in Phillips' services whilst managing at Burnley, labelling him as 'very good' and lodging a bid of almost £20million for his services whilst Leeds were in the Championship; thought the Turf Moor outfit were unsuccessful - and it appears the Toffees boss is set to reignite his interest having comfortably guided Everton to safety despite an eight-point deduction last season.

Elsewhere, BBC reporter Shamoon Hafez has stated that negotiations are ongoing between Everton and Leeds over a move for Phillips' former teammate Jack Harrison, who spent last season on loan at Goodison Park.

Kalvin Phillips Needs Another Move to Show Form

A full pre-season at Everton would give Phillips a strong platform

Phillips hasn't had the best of luck in his two years on the books at City, featuring in just 31 games for the Cityzens and making 10 appearances in east London which negatively impacted his career after some below-par appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips enjoyed his best Premier League season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds in 2020/21, with WhoScored giving him a rating of 7.01 for the campaign.

Evidently, Phillips is a brilliant player when he's on form. City don't sign players who they don't believe can break into the first-team in any case and despite his career not going the right way since his move to the reigning Premier League champions, there is still a player in there who should be in the prime of his career.

Dyche is known for getting the best out of players and Phillips, in any case, should improve under the Toffees boss who revitalised the careers of plenty of formerly underachieving players at Burnley.

