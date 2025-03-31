Everton are one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from TBR Football.

The Toffees could be in the market for a new centre-forward later this year as they prepare to enter their new stadium. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club at the end of his contract unless Everton can convince him to sign a new deal, while Armando Broja's loan expires.

Youssef Chermiti and Beto are Everton's other options in attack, but the former is a young talent learning his craft, while the latter has struggled to show consistency. As a result, adding a new striker could be one of Everton's priorities in the upcoming transfer window.

Everton Interested in Signing Lorenzo Lucca

He's keen on a move abroad

According to TBR Football, Everton are one of the sides who are showing an interest in signing Udinese striker Lucca. The towering forward, who stands 6ft 7in tall, is said to be keen on trying a move abroad this summer, with a host of clubs from the Premier League considering a move for the striker.

Lorenzo Lucca's Serie A statistics - Udinese squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =1st Goals 10 1st Aerials Won Per Game 1.8 5th Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd xG Difference +2.25 1st Match rating 6.71 =4th

Lucca has been receiving rave reviews in Italy recently, with talent scout Jacek Kulig labeling him an 'absolute king of the penalty area' and 'the complete package'. Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has also been singing his praises, calling the centre-forward a 'special' player.

With 10 goals in 28 games in Serie A this season, Lucca has been in impressive form, and it's no surprise that multiple sides are showing an interest. If Chermiti is sent out on loan, Broja returns to Chelsea, and Calvert-Lewin leaves at the end of his contract, then expect Everton to be at the front of the queue for a host of different strikers in the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-03-25.