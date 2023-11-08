Highlights Everton are looking to renegotiate the terms of Dele Alli's move to Goodison Park from Tottenham Hotspur.

It's thought the Toffees cannot afford to pay for the midfielder whilst the club currently face charges from an independent panel after alleged breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche has claimed that Dele is back training on the grass but a long way off a return to action.

Everton would pull off a “hell of an achievement” if they could renegotiate the terms of Dele Alli’s move to Goodison Park with Tottenham Hotspur, as journalist Paul Brown analyses the chances of a breakthrough in talks.

The Toffees signed the midfielder from Spurs in 2022, but personal issues and injury mean that his impact on Merseyside has been limited.

Dele is yet to play under the management of Sean Dyche, having spent last season on loan with Turkish giants Besiktas. And there have been no signs that the ex-Spurs star will be breaking into the Everton side any time soon as the club look to renegotiate the initial terms of a deal to sign him.

Dele has struggled to recapture his Tottenham form

On the winter transfer window’s deadline day of 2022, Everton confirmed the signing of Dele from Tottenham in a deal which could have reportedly been worth £40m. The fee was based on performance-related add-ons, having become an outcast during Antonio Conte’s early reign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Frank Lampard, who at the time had just been appointed Everton's head coach, was a significant factor in Dele’s decision to switch to Goodison Park. However, the 27-year-old struggled to make an impact in a struggling Toffees side, who scraped survival in their penultimate game of the season. Dele was sent out on a season-long loan to Besiktas during the summer transfer window of 2022, but injury curtailed his time in Istanbul.

Earlier this year, the former England international bravely opened up about traumatic experiences he went through as a child, which have troubled him during his adult life. The former Milton Keynes Dons star also revealed he had recently spent a six-week stint in rehab with an addiction to sleeping pills.

According to reports, Everton have opened talks with Tottenham about the possibility of renegotiating the deal which saw Dele move to Goodison Park. The club have sought to restructure the terms as they face the possibility of a 12-point penalty for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. A View From the Bullens presenter Benj Winstanley recently told GIVEMESPORT the club can't afford to pay for the 2022 signing.

Spurs will receive £10m when Dele makes his 20th appearance for Everton. He is currently seven games away from reaching that milestone. However, the midfielder is back training on grass but is still some time away from being match-fit, according to head coach Dyche.

Dele Alli - Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2015/16 33 10 9 7 2016/17 37 18 9 4 2017/18 36 9 11 7 2018/19 25 5 3 4 2019/20 25 8 4 2 2020/21 15 0 1 0 2021/22 21 1 0 4 2022/23 2 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Brown is unconvinced that Tottenham will accept renegotiated terms for Dele due to the nature of the footballing business. The journalist believes it would be a “hell of an achievement” if Everton could change the deal terms and get the midfielder playing football again. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think that there's still a lot of love for Dele at Spurs. He was there for quite some time. He was a big part of their success under Pochettino. He still has a lot of friends there. His career has taken a bit of a nosedive since then, and he's had some personal issues. I don't think Everton can be counting on any generosity from Spurs over this. Ultimately, football is a business, and it's not their fault if Everton can't afford to or doesn’t want to pay the extra money in the clauses for Dele for any reason. So, it would surprise me if Spurs were to renegotiate this because there doesn't seem to be any reason they would. If Everton can get a renegotiated deal, that would be a hell of an achievement. But it doesn't hurt to try.”

Everton’s independent commission verdict

Everton are waiting to discover their fate with an independent commission reviewing whether they have evidence to suggest the club have breached the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules for the 2021/22 season. The decision was expected to take several weeks, with time needed to analyse evidence and reach a conclusion. The Premier League’s rules state that all clubs can make a maximum loss of £105m over three years.

However, Everton recorded losses of £370m between 2018 and 2021, not including permitted deductibles such as Covid-19 losses and infrastructure spending. The verdict will be published on the Premier League’s official website when ready.

Everton could face a transfer embargo or have limits placed on their spending if they are found guilty of breaching league rules. The Toffees could even be sanctioned with a points deduction, which would be the most damaging for Dyche’s side.

Whilst clubs have fallen foul of reckless spending in the past, no Premier League club has ever been charged with a breach of profit and sustainability rules. On the pitch, Everton travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday, hoping to build on last week’s hard-earned draw against high-flyers Brighton & Hove Albion.

