Everton have made an approach for Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez, who has been on Real Madrid's radar amid a stunning season, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

David Moyes has overseen a remarkable turnaround since replacing Sean Dyche in early January, guiding his troops to four wins and one defeat in six Premier League games. They moved above Manchester United into 14th position this past weekend and will undoubtedly be eager to push further up the table come the 2025-26 campaign.

The Toffees now have the financial muscle of new owners, The Friedkin Group, to help Moyes build a squad that can kickstart their new era once they make the move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season. Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz was the only arrival in the January transfer window, arriving on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo.

Everton In Race For Sevilla's Shining Star Sanchez

The Toffees are one of several European giants eyeing the Spanish attacker

Everton have thrown themselves into contention to sign one of Spanish football's most exciting young talents by approaching Sevilla over Sanchez. This speaks volumes of the project being implemented by the club's new owners as they compete with the likes of Madrid, RB Leipzig, Brighton & Hove Albion and Galatasaray for the 21-year-old, who boasts remarkable versatility.

A new winger was on Everton's agenda in the winter window but a move for Lyon's Ernest Nuamah collapsed. They look to have turned to Sanchez, who has been earning rave reviews at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for his bravery, adaptability and excellent dribbling abilities and has built upon a breakout 2023-24 season.

Sanchez is predominantly a right-winger, and he's also put in shifts at right-back, central midfield, and attacking midfield, with Sevilla trying to agree on a contract extension with the five-cap Spain U21 international.

Juanlu Sanchez Statistics (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 4 Assists 3 Big chances created 1 Balls recovered per game 1.7 Successful dribbles 0.1 (14%) Ground duels won 1.4 (46%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Juanlu Sanchez has managed four goals in seven games this season while playing in central midfield.

His current deal is up in 2026, which puts pressure on them to cash in this summer if he snubs a renewal. It's claimed that he intends to remain with his boyhood club, and they are keen to insert a release clause of around £33 million in his new contract.

There is a £16.5 million release clause in his current deal, and it's said that several of the aforementioned clubs made offers while approaching Sevilla. His stock has continued to grow, as described by La Liga's X account; he's a 'special talent' that caught the eye at the Olympic Games in Paris last summer, where he claimed a gold medal with Spain and could soon be knocking on the door of his nation's senior team.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 21/02/2025.