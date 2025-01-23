Everton have made contact over the potential signing of Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards this month, according to CaughtOffside.

The former England youth international has fallen out of favour in Portugal this season, playing just six times in the league. A poor relationship with new Sporting manager Rui Borges is said to be the main reason for his recent exclusion from the first-team squad.

However, this could present Everton with an opportunity to sign the 26-year-old this winter, who could be available for as little as €12m (£10.5m).

Winger could leave before the deadline

Whether it be this month or at the end of the season, CaughtOffiside claims that Sporting are looking to sell Edwards for the right price and the Toffees are showing an interest.

While the Toffees have been heavily linked with Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah, a transfer is currently on hold. Attention could instead turn to Edwards, who has been described as 'electric', with Everton requesting further details about the parameters of a deal.

The Londoner started his career at Spurs but would leave in 2019 for Vitoria SC having failed to make a single Premier League appearance, before ending up in Lisbon with Sporting. However, the departure of Ruben Amorim has coincided with a change in fortunes for Edwards, and he has dropped way down the pecking order.

Marcus Edwards Statistics 2024/25 (all comps) Appearances 2(5) Minutes 178 Goals 1 Assists 0

Everton are likely to be busy in the final days of the window as David Moyes looks to strengthen his squad, with GMS sources reporting interest in Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka as well as Ben Chilwell and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Before any loan deals, the club will need to free up space in their loan allocation, having already signed Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Magala and Armando Broja this season.

Another name being linked with a move to Goodison Park is Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who could be available for around £5million this month, as was recently revealed by Dean Jones on GIVEMESPORT'S Market Madness podcast.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 23/01/2025.