Everton have identified Burnley defender Maxime Esteve as a potential long-term replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Toffees are reportedly prioritising the Frenchman on their centre-back shortlist this summer, as Branthwaite looks ‘destined’ to leave Merseyside with two years left on his contract.

At least four Premier League clubs are believed to be eyeing the England international, as well as Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Branthwaite has been an important player under David Moyes this season, playing every single minute of Premier League football since the Scotsman’s appointment in January.

Everton Want to Sign Maxime Esteve

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Aouna, Everton, West Ham and AC Milan have already made enquiries for Esteve ahead of the summer window, although the Serie A club consider the Frenchman too expensive at this stage.

Esteve has been ‘incredible’ for Burnley this season, helping the Clarets maintain their strong defensive record in the Championship, with only 11 goals conceded in 39 games.

The Frenchman has started every league game for Scott Parker’s side and scored once in their 2-1 win at Cardiff City last month.

Burnley will be in a strong negotiating position if any interested clubs come calling for Esteve this summer, as he only joined permanently before the season on a five-year deal from Montpellier.

Esteve spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Turf Moor and made 16 Premier League appearances, although Burnley never kept a clean sheet during that run.

Maxime Esteve's Everton Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 39 Goals 1 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 3,425

