Everton could make a move for former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Toffees 'asking for information' over his potential switch from Serie A giants Roma, as David Moyes aims to strengthen his squad on Merseyside.

Moyes' arrival has seen Everton shoot up the Premier League table with four wins from his eight games in charge of the Goodison Park outfit, squashing any notion of relegation to the Championship. That could see him trusted with a large transfer budget in the summer - and Abraham could make his way onto the striker shortlist having lost his way in Italy over the past few years.

Report: Everton 'Ask' For Tammy Abraham Information

The Toffees are in need of a new striking hero at Goodison Park

The report from TEAMtalk states that Abraham is ready to return to the Premier League, with Everton among the clubs who are showing a keen interest in signing the Englishman in what is now his fourth year away from the top-flight.

He joined Roma in 2021 for a fee of around £34million, and began well at the Stadio Olimpico with 17 goals in Serie A in his debut campaign, leading to him once being called 'outstanding' by Henry Winter. However, injury woes have plagued him since, with just nine goals for the Giallorossi in the following 47 league games - and a loan spell at AC Milan this season has hardly been fruitful, with just eight goals in 34 outings at the San Siro outfit.

Tammy Abraham's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Goals Roma 120 37 Chelsea 82 30 Bristol City 48 26 Aston Villa 40 26 Swansea City 39 8 AC Milan 734 8

As a result, the report claims that Milan have no intention of making his move permanent, and although he will return to Roma, this doesn't concern the Italian side. They are aware of Premier League interest from clubs willing to sign him in the summer, and by extending his contract until 2027, that has potentially maximised any transfer fee.

One of those interested is Everton. Moyes has relied on Beto in recent weeks, but with Armando Broja out injured and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's contract running out, a new talisman is needed on Merseyside - and Abraham being open for a Premier League return could see him move to the club's new Bramley Moore Dock stadium in the summer, especially given that Moyes has been linked before whilst at West Ham United.

Everton have asked for 'preliminary information' on his potential arrival, and although Abraham won't rush into making a decision, he'll carefully consider all offers and projects before choosing his next club.

Abraham Move Could Enhance His Career Once Again

The former Chelsea man has lost his way in recent weeks

Abraham scored five goals whilst on loan at Swansea City in the Premier League back in the 2017/18 season, though two separate Championship campaigns saw him nab 48 second-tier goals in just 78 games for Bristol City and Aston Villa combined, proving he'd be good enough for top-flight minutes at Chelsea.

With 15 league goals in his first full-season at Stamford Bridge, he earned England call-ups, though Timo Werner was favoured instead the following campaign, and he'll be keen on Premier League redemption.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tammy Abraham has 11 England caps, scoring three goals.

That could also tie in with an England call-up. Although it was Thomas Tuchel who sold Abraham, he did play him six times in the Premier League - and in the first months of his England tenure, the German could opt for familiarity rather than form if Abraham moves to Everton and hits the ground running.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.

Related Everton Want to Sign 'Phenomenal' Premier League Star for Moyes Everton hold a genuine interest in this veteran Premier League midfielder if reports are to be believed.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.