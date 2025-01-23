Everton could be set to bring Monaco star Breel Embolo to Merseyside in the January transfer window, according to reports - with the Toffees having 'made an enquiry' to sign the former Bundesliga talisman, according to TBR Football.

Embolo moved to the Ligue 1 outfit back in 2022, scoring 12 league goals in his first campaign in France's top-flight - and although he only featured in five games last season thanks to a cruciate ligament tear, he's back in form this time around with four goals in 16 outings in the league. However, new arrivals at Monaco mean that he is allowed to leave - and Everton could be his next move.

Report: Everton 'Enquire' Over Breel Embolo Deal

The Toffees have been struggling for goals so far this term

The report by TBR Football states that Everton have made an enquiry for Embolo, as the Toffees look at a potential signing in the January transfer window.

Breel Embolo's Ligue 1 statistics - Monaco squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 2nd Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =9th Shots Per Game 1.9 4th Dribbles Per Game 0.5 11th Match rating 6.49 19th

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their attacking ranks in the coming days, having seen loanee Armando Broja ruled out until April, alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin being out of contract in the summer, and Beto being linked with a return to Italy in recent weeks.

That, coupled with the Toffees having only scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, means that manager David Moyes is looking for attacking recruits - and Embolo is a name that has made his way onto the Scot's shortlist. With an enquiry made, Monaco are ready to allow Embolo to leave in the coming weeks, with the club having signed Mika Biereth - allowing the Swiss international to leave.

However, Como are the frontrunners for his signature, according to the report. They have opened talks with Champions League side Monaco over a potential deal, and are in pole position to land the 27-year-old 'unplayable' star, despite also being linked with Beto in a bid to increase their forward ranks.

Calvert-Lewin ended a run of sixteen games without a goal over the weekend in the club's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, but with Broja only being on loan and ruled out until the latter stages of the season, backup will be needed in the long run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Breel Embolo has 15 goals for Switzerland in 73 caps.

The Toffees have only outscored Southampton in the top-flight this season, and more will need to be done on that front under Moyes despite a trio of goals against Ange Postecoglou's men.

