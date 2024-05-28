Highlights Everton are considering signing the 25-year-old German winger Jan-Niklas Beste.

The Toffees face competition from other European clubs, including Fiorentina and Galatasaray.

Everton are also eyeing 18-year-old Anton Matkovic, dubbed the new Mario Mandzukic by Croatian media.

Everton have held talks about signing FC Heidenheim winger Jan-Niklas Beste this summer, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 25-year-old has taken the Bundesliga by storm in his debut season, scoring 8 goals and assisting 13 in 31 matches for the German side.

Plettenberg reports that Heidenheim are expecting around £8million for the in-form winger, who also has interest from other European sides but might prefer to stay in Germany.

The likes of Villarreal, Fiorentina, Genoa, and Galatasaray all show interest in Beste, whose current contract expires in 12 months.

Despite graduating from Borussia Dortmund’s academy, the winger has never made a professional appearance for the club and played in the 2. Bundesliga throughout his professional career until Heidenheim secured promotion last year.

Beste has been instrumental in the club’s incredible season as Heidenheim finished eighth in their debut Bundesliga campaign.

Everton ‘Make Enquiry’ Over Beste Transfer

He may want to remain in the Bundesliga this summer

Beste’s breakthrough season in the top German division has attracted attention from multiple European clubs, including Everton, with the Bundesliga website describing him as a 'bearded wonder'.

Sean Dyche’s side have managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, despite having eight points deducted from their total, and now look to strengthen the attack before the upcoming campaign.

According to Plettenberg, the Toffees are in for a bargain deal for Beste as the German winger could be available for as low as £5.9 million.

Everton fans could only hope the Heidenheim star will help add goals next season after star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has gone on a 20-game goalless streak this campaign.

The 27-year-old netted just eight goals in 38 appearances this season, while Everton had the second-worst attack in the Premier League, with 40 goals all season, only beating Sheffield United, who had 35.

Jan-Nikla's Best Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 31 8 13 DFB Cup 1 0 1

Everton in Hunt to Sign ‘New Mandzukic’

He's valued at £8.5m by NK Osijek

According to Croatian outlet Vecernji List, Everton are also chasing a deal for 18-year-old centre-forward Anton Matkovic.

The NK Osijek striker has been dubbed ‘the new Mario Mandzukic’ after making his professional debut this season and scoring five goals in 18 matches in the Croatian league.

Reportedly, Matkovic is currently valued at around £8.5million by his current club and has recently received praise from Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol, who said the 18-year-old will be a ‘great player’ one day.

Last November, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that Everton were following Matkovic’s situation, while the likes of RB Salzburg and Sassuolo also showed interest.

