Everton have inquired about the conditions of a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Junior Dina Ebimbe, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The Toffees have reportedly opened talks over signing the 23-year-old attacking midfielder and are keen on bolstering their options in the middle of the park before the transfer window shuts on 30 August.

Discussions between the two sides are in the early stages, while Frankfurt are willing to let Dina Ebimbe go, just 12 months after his permanent arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2023.

The Toffees are eager to bring in further reinforcements to their squad, which narrowly avoided a relegation battle last season, finishing 15th.

Sean Dyche’s men started their new campaign in disappointing fashion, losing 3-0 at home to Brighton, registering just one shot on target in their season opener against the Seagulls.

Bottom of the league after the first matchday, Everton have work to do on and off the pitch, with further signings targeted before the end of the summer.

According to Hawkins, Everton are yet to open discussions with Dina Ebimbe’s camp over a potential summer move, with talks currently ongoing at the club-to-club level.

A product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy, Dina Ebimbe made 14 senior starts for the Ligue 1 giants across all competitions, before leaving permanently last year for Frankfurt.

The versatile Frenchman found his feet in Germany, making 44 appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists, and was utilised in multiple areas across the midfield.

The former France U21 international was a regular starter, but now it seems that Frankfurt are happy to let him go and are open to discussions for a potential deal, according to Hawkins.

Dina Ebimbe would become Everton’s fifth summer arrival in what has been a fairly quiet window for Sean Dyche’s side.

The Toffees have confirmed the permanent arrivals of centre-back Jake O’Brien, midfielder Tim Iroegbunam and forward Iliman Ndiaye, while attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom joined from Napoli on a season-long loan.

Junior Dina Ebimbe Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 31 5 3 Conference League 8 3 2 DFB-Pokal 3 2 0 UECL Qualifiers 2 0 0

Man Utd ‘Discuss’ Calvert-Lewin Move

Manchester United have discussed a possible late move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils remain in contention to acquire the versatile attacker, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Goodison Park.

According to Jacobs, Calvert-Lewin’s salary demands could be an issue for several interested Premier League clubs, but not for Manchester United – they are ‘well within’ their wage structure.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 32 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 2,186 minutes of action under Sean Dyche.

