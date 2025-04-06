Everton could look to beat two of Europe's biggest sides to the signing of David Hancko from Feyenoord in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with David Moyes 'on the lookout' for a new central defender in the summer transfer window, in what is expected to be a busy window for the Toffees.

Everton have been taken over by The Friedkin Group in recent months, and reports have suggested that the Toffees will be given a decent pot of money to spend under Moyes to boost their ranks. Current star defender Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with a move away from Merseyside, and that could make a central defender a priority for the club - with Hancko reportedly being shortlisted to make the move to the blue half of the city.

Report: Everton 'On Lookout' for David Hancko

The Feyenoord star is wanted by some of Europe's top clubs

The report by Footmercato journalist Santi Aouna states that Everton 'are on the lookout' for a new central defender - and that could see them sign Hancko in the summer transfer market, with the 'world-class' defender not short of suitors.

David Hancko's Eredivisie statistics - Feyenoord squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 2nd Clearances Per Game 3.3 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.4 =7th Interceptions Per Game 1 =4th Match rating 6.95 8th

Juventus are trying to sign him, with the Italian outfit being close to reaching an agreement with the Dutch side for his signature - but their financial situation is too complicated to complete a deal.

That has left other clubs with a chance to swoop in for the Slovakian star due to negotiations coming to a halt - and the Toffees could take full advantage to land the Eredivisie man. Bayer Leverkusen have registered their interest, but Everton have also made enquiries for his signature in what would be a statement signing in their new era.

The €35million (£30million) required by Feyenoord at present, according to Aouna, is 'too much' for the Toffees to splash out on his signature, and so the battle for his signature is expected to 'rage on' in the coming months - but Moyes will be keen on a mini rebuild in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Hancko has 50 caps for Slovakia, scoring five goals.

Everton are 15 points clear of relegation and are set to move into their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium for the start of next season - and signings in Hancko's ilk will be crucial to them looking to become a European-challenging side once again.

