Everton are among several European clubs eyeing a January move for Juventus winger Timothy Weah, according to CalcioMercato.

The Toffees, alongside RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, are reportedly in pursuit of the 24-year-old forward, who has caught attention with his promising performances in Serie A this season.

Both Everton and the two Bundesliga sides have ‘made moves’ to sign the American international this window, although it remains uncertain whether Juventus would consider a sale.

Weah has been a useful squad player for Juventus this season and still has more than three years left on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

Everton Eye Timothy Weah

Ernest Nuamah move unlikely

Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Everton are now unlikely to secure a January move for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who appears set to remain in France, and may identify Weah as an alternative.

The 24-year-old, who has 'immense speed', offers impressive versatility and is capable of playing in multiple roles across the frontline, although his primary position is on the right wing.

Weah has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at Juventus this season, making just eight Serie A starts while contributing five goals and two assists.

The American international’s campaign has been considerably hampered by injuries, which have forced him to miss almost a third of the season so far.

Everton are expected to be active in the final days of January after replacing Sean Dyche with David Moyes and are reportedly targeting several signings to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Reinforcements in attack could be crucial, given the uncertain future of striker Beto, who has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A.

According to reports, the Guinea-Bissau international has recently been offered to AC Milan, while Como and Torino also expressed interest.

Timothy Weah's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 14 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 150 Minutes played 750

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-01-25.