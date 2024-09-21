Everton would like to bring former manager David Moyes back to the club should they part ways with Sean Dyche, reports this week claim.

It’s been a torrid start to the season for the Toffees with four defeats from their opening five games. Their most recent performance was a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the King Power on Saturday afternoon, but they once again dropped points from a winning position after summer signing Iliman Ndiaye initially put them ahead on 12 minutes.

Midweek, they were knocked out of the EFL Cup in the third round following a penalty shootout defeat to Southampton. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in the 1-1 draw, but they were beaten 6-5 in the shootout after extra time.

Moyes ‘Identified’ as Replacement

He previously managed Everton between 2002 and 2013

Moyes has emerged as Everton’s preferred candidate to replace Dyche should they choose to make a managerial change, according to reports. Outlet HITC claims the club are publicly backing Dyche, but there is strong concern over the team’s start to the 2024/25 season.

The article goes on to state the Toffees are doing their due diligence over potential candidates and Moyes, who has been described as "incredible" and "one of the best" is the current favourite to take charge. Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter has also reportedly been discussed.

Moyes managed Everton between 2002 and 2013, and he guided them to the FA Cup final in 2009. He then managed Manchester United and Real Sociedad before two spells with West Ham in recent years.

The 61-year-old won the UEFA Europa Conference League with the Hammers back in 2023, but left the London club at the end of last season after a ninth place finish in the Premier League. Both Moyes and Potter are free agents and would be available immediately should Everton pursue a move.

Everton ‘open’ contract talks with striker

Calvert-Lewin is in the final 12 months of his contract

Elsewhere, Everton are pursuing contract talks with star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to reports this week. Outlet TEAMtalk claims the Toffees hope to convince him to stay at the club and not leave on a free transfer next summer.

The article goes on to say they have opened talks and those are now ongoing as they look to reach an agreement. However, Calvert-Lewin isn’t short of potential suitors and it has been suggested the 27-year-old has strong interest from Germany.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 2023/24 stats for Everton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 38 Goals 8 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,630

Not only that, the striker had also been the subject of interest from Newcastle United over the summer, and the article suggests there is still interest from the Magpies. However, a deal could prove to be complicated given Calvert-Lewin would have to be backup to Alexander Isak.

Calvert-Lewin has been at Everton since 2016 following his move from Sheffield United. He has scored 70 goals in just over 250 appearances for the club across all competitions and is their 12th all-time top scorer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.