Highlights Everton's £7m bid for Jackson Tchatchoua has been rejected by Hellas Verona.

Verona are holding out for £8.5 million for Tchatchoua, who would add versatility to the Toffees' squad and would likely be attracted to the move.

Everton are also looking to sign a striker, having had an offer rejected for Tammy Abraham.

Everton have had a bid in the region of £7m million rejected for Hellas Verona full-back Jackson Tchatchoua, according to Corriere di Verona (via the Liverpool Echo).

Tchatchoua made 27 appearances for the Serie A side last season, as they secured a comfortable mid-table finish. The Cameroonian had been on loan from Belgian side Charleroi, with Verona opting to activate the purchase option in the deal.

Despite only just becoming a permanent addition to the Italian outfit, Tchatchoua may now be on his way out, with Everton interested in acquiring the 22-year-old, who can also play on the wing. It's understood that the Toffees' offer fell just short of Verona's £8.5 million valuation, and that Sean Dyche could return with an improved offer.

Everton Pursuing Tchatchoua

The defender would add versatility to Dyche's squad

Born in Belgium, Tchatchoua rose through the ranks at Pro League side Charleroi, deployed as both an attacking right-back and as a right-winger throughout his development. Eventually bursting onto the scene in the 2021/22 season, the one-time capped Cameroon international made 64 appearances before earning a move to one of Europe's elite leagues, joining Hellas Verona on loan last summer.

The temporary deal involved a buy option, which Verona chose to trigger earlier this summer, after the player impressed during his debut campaign in Northern Italy. The defender's versatility has attracted the attention of Everton, who view him as competition to the likes of Ashley Young and Nathan Patterson, as well as an option on both wings.

Having started just 19 Serie A games last season, Tchatchoua may be attracted to the possible move to Goodison Park and its potentially lucrative implications.

Italian outlet Corriere di Verona report, via the Liverpool Echo, that Everton's opening bid of just under £7m (£6.8 million) has been rejected by Verona, although a follow-up offer is expected. The Veronan's are holding out for £8.5 million, a modest fee that is likely to be met by the Merseyside club if their interest is serious.

With both Young and Seamus Coleman in the latter stages of their careers, and both with 12 months remaining on their contracts, Dyche will feel a right-back reinforcement is an imperative piece of business that needs to be completed this summer. Tchatchoua would be able to settle in slowly with the two veterans still at the club, and would eventually be expected to compete with Patterson for a starting birth at right-back.

Tchatchoua's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 26 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 75.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.76 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.77 Key Passes Per 90 0.78 Tackles Per 90 2.03 Interceptions Per 90 1.2

Everton Chasing Abraham

The Toffees want a replacement for Calvert-Lewin

It's shaping up to be a busy summer at Goodison, with Tchatchoua potentially becoming Dyche's sixth summer signing, after Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O'Brien, Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye all arrived on Merseyside. This prompt activity could continue, with the club looking to replace the injury-prone and possibly departing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has reportedly identified Tammy Abraham as a dream signing, with Everton said to have had an offer rejected for the Roma striker. Abraham scored just one Serie A goal last season, in what was an injury-ravaged campaign, and is now looking for a move away from the Italian capital, as he looks to reignite his career.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/08/2024