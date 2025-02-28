Everton is set to opt out of making Jack Harrison's loan move permanent and instead capitalize on their option to buy Jesper Lindstrom, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

Harrison has spent the last two seasons on loan at Goodison Park from parent club and Premier League promotion-chasing Leeds United. The 28-year-old English winger has been a prominent member of the Toffees' side this season, appearing in 23 league games, but is without a goal or an assist.

David Moyes' return has been good news for Lindstrom, who is on loan at the club from Napoli, as he's been one of the Scot's favourites in the manager's impressive turnaround at Goodison. The 24-year-old Dane looks to have won the battle with fellow loanee Harrison to earn a permanent move once the season concludes.

Everton Expected To Snub Signing Harrison Permanently

The English attacker looks set to return to Leeds