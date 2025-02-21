Everton and Manchester United will go head-to-head at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon as both teams look to ease fears over a potential relegation fight.

David Moyes' side have seen a resurgence of form in recent weeks since his return to the club and now sit 13 points clear of the drop zone in 14th place following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out, while Ruben Amorim's side have struggled all season and currently sit in 15th place following defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

Both teams have got injury concerns heading into this game and that leaves the manager with some decisions to make, so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the teams to line up.

Everton Team News

Calvert-Lewin ruled out

The Toffees come into this game with a whole host of issues including first-choice forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Iliman Ndiaye both being sidelined through injury. Captain Seamus Coleman is still out too while Dwight McNeil is recovering from knee surgery.

In more positive news, Moyes will have Abdoulaye Doucoure available to select once again after he served a one-game ban following his post-game red card against Liverpool. Nathan Patterson, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti are also ruled out, while loanee Orel Mangala won't play again this season.

Everton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Iliman Ndiaye Knee Unknown Nathan Patterson Hamstring Unknown Seamus Coleman Calf 26/02/2025 Youssef Chermiti Hamstring 26/02/2025 Armando Broja Ankle 08/03/2025 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Hamstring 08/03/2025 Dwight McNeil Knee 02/04/2025 Orel Mangala Knee 29/11/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Moyes shared an update on the status of his squad.

"We've got [Doucoure and Alcaraz] both fit at the moment, so that gives us a decision to make. We'll look at it. We'll need both of them because we're really short on numbers. I think I've got nine or 10 players out injured so, for us to be getting results with that amount of players out, is great credit to the players who are playing at the moment. "I don't think we have any additional injuries but I don't think, at the moment, we have anyone coming back from injury. "(Nathan) Patterson has come out on the grass the last couple of days, but we just think it's too soon for him. He's making some progress. Iliman (Ndiaye) has been taking injections and we're quite positive he's working hard to try to get back quickly. We're hoping we can get him back - maybe before the time we thought.Chermiti is back on the grass - he's had two days."

Everton Predicted XI

Doucoure to return to the team

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Harrison, Doucoure, Lindstrom; Beto.

Everton Predicted Substitutes: Begovic (GK), Virginia (GK), Dixon (DEF), Young (DEF), Keane (DEF), Alcaraz (MID), Iroegbunam (MID), Ebere (MID), Sherif (FWD).

Despite scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace, Carlos Alcaraz is likely to head back to the bench with Doucoure available once more in midfield. £27.5m man Beto has netted four goals in his last four games and will lead the line once again.

Man Utd Team News

Mainoo and Amad ruled out

Man Utd have got major problems heading into this game with several first-team stars unavailable through injury. Amad Diallo has been ruled out for the rest of the season after ankle surgery, while Kobbie Mainoo is out until after the March international break with a calf problem.

Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are also out, while Amorim will be hopeful of having Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen, Leny Yoro and Toby Collyer available after knocks and illness kept them out against Spurs.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Lisandro Martinez Knee 01/01/2026 Amad Diallo Ankle 01/06/2025 Luke Shaw Calf 01/04/2025 Kobbie Mainoo Calf 16/03/2025 Manuel Ugarte Other 22/02/2025 Christian Eriksen Illness 22/02/2025 Leny Yoro Illness 22/02/2025 Toby Collyer Other 26/02/2025 Mason Mount Thigh Unknown Altay Bayindir Unknown Unknown Jonny Evans Back Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on the status of his squad.

"Yes, because we don’t lose players. We recover players – Chris, Manu and Leny return and, with Chris, it was a misunderstanding. I want to be really clear on that also, because of Chris. He’s healthy and ready to play for many years in a high level. It’s just my limitations explaining the injuries. I want to make this really clear. "It's hard to know [about the others]. Amad is for a long time. I think Mase [Mount] continues to make his recovery. Luke [Shaw] continues to make his recovery. I don’t have a day [for his return]. "Toby [Collyer] seems to be the closest one, but not now. Kobbie [Mainoo] is recovering. We have to adapt to use the players we have for the schedule. "Altay [Bayindir] is making a recovery, Tom [Heaton] is making a recovery," Amorim continued. "Again, I don’t have a day, but they are recovering."

Man Utd Predicted XI

Ugarte to return

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Mazraoui; Dorgu, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Hojlund, Eriksen.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Harrison (GK), Yoro (DEF), Lindelof (DEF), Heaven (DEF), Fletcher (MID), Collyer (MID), Casemiro (MID), Obi (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD)

With a host of players unavailable, Amorim will be forced to name youth on the bench once more, meaning another potential opportunity for Chido Obi to make an impact. Christian Eriksen could get a rare start to add some creativity in the number ten role, meaning £70m man Casemiro drops back to the bench alongside £31m man Victor Lindelof and £36.5m signing Joshua Zirkzee.