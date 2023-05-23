Everton manager Sean Dyche 'will feel he can do this job' heading into the final day of the season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

As we edge closer to the end of the campaign, the Toffees face the serious threat of relegation.

Everton news - Latest

A last-gasp equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend from Yerry Mina gave Everton a huge boost in the race to beat the drop.

Everything is now in Everton's hands, with a win against Bournemouth on Sunday enough to keep them in the Premier League.

However, with Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin substituted in the first half due to injury, the task is now tougher for Dyche.

Under Frank Lampard, the Merseyside club seemed destined for the drop, but Dyche has certainly brought improvement to Goodison Park.

Victories against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal, Brentford, and Leeds see the Toffees now outside of the relegation zone, but it's still not been perfect under the former Burnley manager.

Dyche has a points per game record of 1.06 at Everton, according to Transfermarkt, but he was given no money to spend in January, despite losing Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United.

What has Jones said about Dyche?

Jones has suggested that Dyche is the right man to get the job done this weekend.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If there's anybody that can get around it, I feel like it'll be Sean Dyche, to be honest. I think that he will work non-stop on finding the right options for that starting 11 between now and the game. It's a strange situation to go in for the club. Another year where they're getting into this final stage with everything on the line.

"Dyche will believe he can do it. I think it's a decent fixture for them. Given the hope that they've been given with that late goal at the weekend, I just think that he'll feel he can do this job."

What's next for Everton?

According to the BBC, Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital, who will be providing funding to help finish their new stadium, which is currently being built.

Evertonians will be hoping the new investment and potential changes in terms of personnel at boardroom level will be what they need to avoid another relegation battle.

However, the priority for now will be solely focusing on staying in England's top flight.