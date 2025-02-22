Manchester United salvaged a point against Everton in a box-office match at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Following a fast-paced and aggressive start from both teams, Everton took the lead in the 19th minute and it was Beto with the goal once again. The goal resulted from several sloppy headed scrambles inside the box which the United defenders couldn't clear. The ball eventually fell to Beto, who struck the ball into the ground and fired it past Andre Onana to make it 1-0.

Even though Everton were extremely aggressive with their approach, the away side were getting into some good areas and playing some good football at times. January signing Patrick Dorgu was by far United's best player in the opening 30 minutes, and he was threatening down the left flank with his pace, energy and variety of low and high crosses.

Despite United showing promise following Everton's opener, they were not able to make anything of it and, before they knew it, it was 2-0 to the Toffees. A fantastic break from the home side saw them get the ball into the box once again and after a save which was parried high by Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure was first to the ball in the air and headed it home to put his side in a commanding lead going into the latter stages of the first-half.

The first half came to a close with Everton in a 2-0 lead and even though there were just six attempts on goal in the opening 45 minutes, it was a very enjoyable watch due to both teams' aggressiveness.

20 minutes into the second half, the first clear-cut chance of the half took place, and it came through Everton. Doucoure caught a half-volley very sweetly, but his powerful strike was parried away well by Onana.

United got a goal back in the 72nd minute which gave them hope of salvaging something from the match. Bruno Fernandes perfectly placed a free-kick into the bottom right corner which left Jordan Pickford rooted to his line. With 20 minutes or so left in the match, United finally had hope of getting back into the match.

Just eight minutes after scoring, the Red Devils had completed their comeback and got the match level at 2-2 through a superb goal from Manuel Ugarte. The ball fell to the Uruguayan on the edge of the box and, after controlling it well with his chest, he smashed it into the back of the net with a left-footed volley to level things up and set up another dramatic finish at Goodison Park.

There was huge controversy at the end of the match as Everton were denied a late penalty. Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt looked to bring down Ashley Young in the box and the referee gave the penalty initially, but after an on-field VAR review opted against the decision, denying Everton more late joy at Goodison Park.

The late penalty decision was the final action of the match and the points were shared in a very entertaining 2-2 draw.

Everton 2-2 Manchester United - Match Statistics Everton Statistic Manchester United 39 Possession (%) 61 9 Shots 9 8 Shots on Target 3 7 Corners 7 1 Saves 6 3 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Everton Player Ratings

GK: Jordan Pickford - 7/10

Didn't have much to do as his defence protected him well, but made a very good save late on in the match.

RB: Jake O'Brien - 7/10

Had some shaky moments defending against Dorgu's pace, but all in all, O'Brien was solid defensively.

CB: James Tarkowski - 7/10

Made some great clearances and tackled strong as always.

CB: Jarrad Branthwaite - 7.5/10

The young defender was aggressive, closing down United's attackers and dealt with the challenge of Hojlund very well.

LB: Vitalii Mykolenko - 7/10

Didn't really have much to do defensively as United mainly attacked down the left, but the Ukrainian pressed well and was energetic.

CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye - 8/10

A complete midfield performance. Gueye, even though he is known for the defensive side of his game, was outstanding on the ball whilst also maintaining his strong-tackling nature and aggressiveness.

CM: James Garner - 7/10

Garner broke through the United midfield several times with good dribbles out and put in a solid performance.

CM: Abdoulaye Doucoure - 8.5/10

A goal and an assist for the big midfielder capped off a great performance. Doucoure showed lots of passion and desire to stick his foot in and win challenges and also showed commitment to winning the header for his goal.

RW: Jesper Lindstrom - 6.5/10

Started the match bright with his directness and pressing but had to be taken off early in the second half due to an injury.

ST: Beto - 8/10

The big forward continued his scoring spree and was once again a nightmare for defenders to deal with. Not only did Beto use his physicality well, but his hold-up and link-up play to bring his teammates into play was brilliant also.

LW: Jack Harrison - 6.5/10

Put in some dangerous crosses but didn't see that much of the ball.

SUB: Ashley Young - N/A

Didn't do much after being brought on.

SUB: Carlos Alcaraz - N/A

Didn't do much after being brought on.

SUB: Tim Iroegbunam - N/A

Didn't do much after being brought on.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 6.5/10

Made some decent saves throughout the match but could've done a lot better for Doucoure's goal.

RWB: Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Never really got into the match in an attacking way and also didn't have much to do defensively either.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

Very solid on the ball and made some good tackles, but unfortunately, his match was cut short due to suffering an injury.

CB: Harry Maguire - 6/10

Quality in possession of the ball, but for the most part, really struggled to deal with the physicality of Beto.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

Just like his defensive partner Maguire, de Ligt was decent on the ball but had some really shaky moments defending against Beto.

LWB: Patrick Dorgu - 8/10

By far United's best player. The young Dane was very solid defensively but excelled going forward with his pace, energy and dangerous crossing.

CM: Casemiro - 6/10

Quite sloppy on the ball and never seemed to ease into the match.

CM: Manuel Ugarte - 8/10

Battled really well in midfield and took his goal brilliantly.

RW: Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

Had some really nice touches on the ball and his link-up play was very good at times.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 4.5/10

Another isolated day at the office for Hojlund. The Dane hardly touched the ball and didn't win a single ground or aerial duel during his 70 minutes on the pitch.

LW: Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

Scored an excellent free-kick and was United's best creative outlet.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho - 7.5/10

Changed the game for United once again. Garnacho's energy and willingness to run at defenders made the Red Devils a completely different team after he entered play.

SUB: Chido Obi - N/A

Didn't do much after being brought on.

SUB: Leny Yoro - N/A

Didn't do much after being brought on.​​​​​​​

Man of the Match

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Despite a very strong second-half performance from Bruno Fernandes, the Man of the Match goes to Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The big midfielder had a goal and an assist to his name which capped off a brilliant, well-rounded performance for the Toffees. Doucoure was incredibly energetic in his pressing but was also quality in the final third. His goal summed up his performance, fighting for every ball and putting his body on the line.