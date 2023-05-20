Everton defender Mason Holgate may feel it’s time to move on from Goodison Park this summer, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche will be looking for his Toffees outfit to secure their Premier League status in their remaining two fixtures.

Everton transfer news – Mason Holgate

It has been another difficult season for Everton and Holgate, who are currently fighting to secure their top-flight futures.

The £70,000 per-week earner has only been utilised by Frank Lampard and Dyche when the Toffees have been short of options in the backline, hinting that the club could look to move him on in the summer.

As per The Sun, the 26-year-old attracted the attention of Leeds United and Lyon ahead of the January transfer market, whilst the Liverpool Echo also credited Nottingham Forest with an interest in the same window.

With Everton looking to raise money due to the club’s precarious financial situation, the Toffees may look to offload Holgate in the summer if the right offer is submitted.

And Brown can’t see a “long-term future” for Holgate in the blue half of Merseyside following this season.

What has Brown said about Everton and Holgate?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't see a long-term future for him at Everton as either a centre-back or a full-back.

“If he wants to be playing somewhere every week, it might be time for him to move on.

“As a squad player, I think he's useful, but I don't think he'll ever be a first-choice for Everton. It doesn't look that way to me.”

What next for Everton and Holgate?

For Everton, remaining in the Premier League is the order of the day, which Holgate will hope to play a part in for the remainder of the season.

The former England U21 international may feel that heading into his prime, now is the time to secure regular football, whether in the top flight or a drop down into the Championship.

This is because the Doncaster-born star has played in less than 20% of Premier League minutes for the Toffees this term, indicating his impact in the club’s survival bid has been limited.

In the seven years since his debut, the centre-back has made just 149 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, suggesting that he has never been able to establish himself as a regular under the several managers the club has had in that time.

Therefore, Holgate may need to depart Goodison Park if he has ambitions of being a Premier League regular in the future.