Everton are considering a move to sign Burnley centre-back Maxime Esteve for the summer transfer window as a possible replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Esteve, a 22-year-old French defender, has become a cornerstone of Burnley's defence since his initial loan move from Montpellier in January 2024, which was made permanent in June 2024. The Clarets are currently on a phenomenal run of 11 clean sheets in a row, with Esteve playing a crucial part in that.

Burnley have conceded just nine goals in the Championship this campaign, and Esteve has played more minutes than any other player in Scott Parker's side. With Branthwaite still flourishing for Everton in the Premier League at such a young age, interest in securing his signature is likely to be strong in the summer window.

Everton Eyeing Esteve in Summer Move

He could cost £30m

According to a report from Nixon, Everton are interested in signing Esteve, but they might have to sell Branthwaite first. Nixon claims Esteve is rated in the '£30m plus class', while Everton know it's increasingly likely that they will be forced to offload Branthwaite for financial reasons.

Maxime Esteve - 2024/25 Statistics Metric Esteve Appearances 32 Minutes Played 2795 Pass Completion (%) 90.5 Progressive Passes per 90 3.34 Tackles Won per 90 0.61 Interceptions per 90 0.93 Clearances per 90 4.41 Aerials Won (%) 62.8

Parker certainly won't want to lose Esteve, especially if they are promoted to the Premier League, so it won't be easy for Everton to convince Burnley to part ways. Speaking on the defender, Parker has been full of praise for the Frenchman...

"First and foremost he’s a great kid and an unbelievable professional... there’s loads of improving and fine-tuning, but he’s someone that is humble and willing to improve."

Losing Branthwaite would be a huge blow for the Toffees, but there's no doubt they'll be able to demand a hefty fee for him to depart. The England international is destined to be playing Champions League football one day, so Everton may need to accept that he's going to move on at some point.

All stats courtesy of FBref - correct as of 16/02/2025

