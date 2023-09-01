Everton want “an early decision” to be made on whether they can sign West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet at Goodison Park on Deadline Day, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on a potential deal.

Sean Dyche hopes to add more attacking firepower to his Toffees squad before the close of play today.

Everton transfer news – Maxwel Cornet

According to the MailOnline, Everton are in talks to sign Cornet on loan from West Ham for the season as they look to bolster their options on the wing. Dyche worked with the 26-year-old during the pair’s time together at Burnley, where the attacker scored nine goals and registered two assists in 28 appearances.

With Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray potentially sealing departures away from Goodison Park, the Merseyside outfit hope to sign Cornet to provide cover in the final third. Dyche must ensure he explores every avenue in the remaining hours of the transfer window, with his Everton outfit earning zero points from their first three Premier League fixtures, failing to hit the back of the net in that time.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Everton and Cornet?

Jones claims that West Ham want to sign a replacement for Cornet, once dubbed as "dangerous" by Ian Wright, before sanctioning his departure, but Everton don’t have time to wait as they seek an early conclusion to the deal.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Everton are seeking an early decision on Cornet, and they made some headway with it late yesterday in that respect. I know there have been mentions that West Ham must sign a player first for him to leave, but I don’t think that will be the case. Certainly, Everton don’t have time to wait.

“West Ham have had plenty of enquiries over Cornet, and Everton have been made aware of the fact, but they feel this is a good opportunity for them and that his addition brings a very different look to their depth chart. This is a loan proposal as Everton still have space to fill, and their financial situation lends itself towards this being the best way to get more goal creation into the squad at this stage.”

What next for Everton on Deadline Day?

Everton could be in for a busy day at Goodison Park, with incomings and outgoings expected in the remaining hours of the transfer window. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has hinted to GIVEMESPORT that Neal Maupay could leave the club if the right offer arrives for the Frenchman before 11 p.m. tonight. The former Brighton & Hove Albion marksman has bagged just one goal for the Toffees since his arrival last summer.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana could be a transfer option for Everton, though he’s not a priority. Dyche’s side travel to Sheffield United in an early bottom-of-the-table clash at Bramall Lane tomorrow at lunchtime in what could be a season-defining fixture in Yorkshire.