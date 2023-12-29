Highlights Everton manager Sean Dyche can't afford to lose any players due to their small squad and lack of depth.

Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey are unlikely to leave in January unless something drastically changes.

Everton are expected to have a quiet transfer window in terms of player departures and incoming due to financial difficulties and a pending takeover.

Everton defensive duo Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey have fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why they are likely to stay in January, suggesting that both players will get a reasonable amount of minutes this season.

Sean Dyche can't afford to lose any players

Due to a lack of spending in recent years and the Toffees allowing a host of players to depart without replacing them, Dyche has a small squad to work from this season. Although it might be considered a positive for the former Burnley manager to have a tight-knit set of players to choose from, an injury or two has a major impact on their depth.

Dyche has been forced to use players out of position this season while also giving minutes to the likes of Godfrey, Keane, and Andre Gomes in December, despite them falling down the pecking order and having limited game time. Godfrey and Keane in particular started against Dyche's former club, and the Everton boss was full of praise for the players in his squad due to being willing to come into the team and do a job...

“I’ve always thought the strongest groups I’ve played with or worked with are the people outside the starting 11 because they keep you strong, because they’re not just accepting it. I don’t mind players being disgruntled and asking me questions, but when it comes to your training do it right, do it properly and it will pay you back – and it is. There are people having to come in who haven’t played in a while but they’re coming and delivering.”

Brown previously predicted to GIVEMESPORT that Everton midfielder Gomes would be reintegrated soon, and the former Lille loanee was introduced against Tottenham Hotspur last week, coming off the bench to score a goal. Gomes hadn't played a single minute of football before Everton's trip to Spurs, which reiterates the need for every player to be contributing at the moment due to their lack of squad depth.

In addition to that, losing any of their current squad would be a disaster for Dyche and his team, especially if they're going to struggle to bring in replacements. As a result, you'd imagine it's going to be a quiet transfer window for the Toffees in terms of outgoings.

Paul Brown - Keane and Godfrey will stay

Brown has suggested that Keane and Godfrey, who cost a combined £60m, are unlikely to depart during the January transfer window unless absolutely necessary. The journalist adds that both players played well when given an opportunity to impress against Burnley earlier in December and he expects the duo to play a reasonable amount of minutes before the end of the campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I don't think either Keane or Godfrey will go unless it's absolutely necessary. I thought both of them played really well [against Burnley]. They have both been getting quite a lot of stick from parts of the fan base over the last few months, but when they're playing with confidence, I think they're both good defenders. Dyche changed it around a little bit just for that game. I think it suited both of them and it found a way to get them in the team and play to their strengths. I don't think there will be issues really with either player and I would expect both of them to still put some good minutes in this season if they're here for the rest of the year."

Everton set for quiet transfer window

The Toffees are going through some financial difficulties at the moment while 777 Partners are also in the middle of a takeover. The American-based investment group agreed a deal to acquire Farhad Moshiri's shares, earlier this year, but their takeover is yet to be officially completed, despite edging closer last week after receiving Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Speaking before Everton's fixture against Manchester City, Director of Football Kevin Thelwell wrote a letter to the supporters, discussing the Merseyside club's plans ahead of the January transfer window. Thelwell confirmed that it's likely to be a quiet window in terms of incomings, which is certainly disappointing to hear for the fans at Goodison Park. However, his honesty and openness will be welcomed by Evertonians after years of mismanagement at the club.