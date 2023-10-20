Highlights Everton have made some big-money signings in the Premier League era, but who features in their most expensive line-up ever?

Jordan Pickford makes his way onto the list as the club's costliest goalkeeper, while a man now playing for the club's rivals features in attack.

Romelu Lukaku has been one of the best transfers Everton has made in years, scoring plenty of goals and eventually being sold for a massive profit.

You wouldn't know it now, considering they've been operating on a shoestring budget for several years, but Everton have spent big money in the past and, for the most part, blown it. They've splashed the cash on some massive names, but their success rate is pretty poor in comparison to some of their Premier League associates.

That's actually a large reason why they are where they are today, facing the possibility of a third straight relegation battle as they failed to adequately strengthen their squad in the summer. What is the most expensive XI that Everton have bought over the years, though, we hear you ask, with intense curiosity. Well, don't worry, we're here to tell you.

GK - Jordan Pickford - £24.5m

In terms of value for money, Jordan Pickford has actually been a pretty fantastic signing for Everton. The former Sunderland man has been incredible in between the sticks for the Toffees, and it's easy to imagine they'd be in a much worse place right now if they hadn't had him over the last couple of seasons.

He's not solely responsible for keeping them in the Premier League, but some of the saves he's made have been crucial, and the club owe a lot to his performances. Currently England's number one, Pickford has been a massive signing for Everton and the £24.5m they paid for him actually looks like a bit of a bargain now. It's actually surprising that they've managed to hold onto him for so long, with rumours seemingly emerging every year of top-level clubs interested in taking him.

RB - Nathan Patterson - £12m

The cheapest transfer in this entire team, Nathan Patterson has been a solid investment at just £12m. Signed from Rangers in 2022, he's still just 21 years old and has played in all but one of the Toffees' league games so far this season. He's still improving and if he can hold onto his place in the first team going forward, he'll have been a steal for the price they paid.

In comparison to some of the money the club have spent on other names in this list, his move is certainly a cheap one, but they've obviously got a track record for unearthing gems for cheap in the full-back areas. Seamus Coleman is a fine example of the level of player that the club has brought in at the right-back position in the past for next to nothing. Patterson is obviously a little bit more expensive than the Irishman was, but he could still prove to be a massive hit.

CB - Yerry Mina - £26.1m

REUTERS

Yerry Mina was a fantastic servant to Everton over the years and was easily the club's best central defender when healthy during his time in England. The only issue was his inability to keep fit and the amount of time he missed due to injuries throughout his tenure at Goodison Park.

The Colombian played less than half of Everton's Premier League games during his five years in Merseyside, but that wasn't down to his ability. He just couldn't keep fit and was forced onto the sidelines for large periods of time. When he was fit, he was every bit worth the money they paid for him, but considering how much football he missed, it could go down as an overpay. The fact he left for free this summer, joining Fiorentina for absolutely nothing also has to sting a little.

CB - Michael Keane - £24.5m

Michael Keane came to Everton was a decent reputation as a solid top-flight footballer, but things haven't quite panned out the way he'd have liked with the club. He's often struggled to find his form in the Toffees' defence and even reuniting with his former boss, Sean Dyche, has done little to improve his performances.

You know things are rough when you're own fanbase is calling for you to be dropped. £24.5m didn't seem too bad at the time and considering Keane has played over 200 games for the club, it's been worth it. Still, he hasn't been quite the player they thought they were getting.

LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko - £20.3m

After spending his entire career with Dynamo Kyiv, Vitaliy Mykolenko joined Everton for just over £20m in 2022, making him the most expensive left-back in the side's history. He's been fine too, for the most part. Solid, but not spectacular. He's played six times for the club so far this season.

It was always going to be hard living up to some of the top full-backs that have turned out for the Toffees over the years, including Leighton Baines and Lucas Digne, but he's done a fine job all things considered.

CM - Amadou Onana - £30.2m

Amadou Onana has been fantastic since moving to Goodison Park last year and has been largely worth the £30.2m that Everton spent on the midfielder. He joined after a fantastic season at Lille saw him emerge as an elite defensive midfielder and that's translated to his performances in England.

He's helped solidify the middle of the park for the club and has been a stable presence when they've needed it in over the last 12 months. He's still just 22 years old and the deal will just look better with every passing year as he continues to improve season after season.

RW - Alex Iwobi - £26.3m

Alex Iwobi joined Everton after several solid, yet unspectacular seasons with Arsenal and the club raised a few eyebrows when they paid as much as they did for his services. The move aged pretty poorly too. He never quite hit any sort of real form at Goodison Park and failed to even hit double figures in terms of goals scored across four whole years.

Despite his struggles, the club managed to make back a decent chunk of the money they spent on him, selling him to Fulham this year for £22m, so it's not all bad, to be fair.

AM - Gylfi Sigurdsson - £42.7m

The most expensive player in Everton history, Gylfi Sigurdsson was a hero during his time at Goodison Park and was a tremendous influence in the club's side. He scored some incredible goals for the club over the course of four years, and it looked like he'd run the side's offense for years to come.

Off-field allegations caused his time at the club to be cut prematurely, but for those four years, he was a top-notch player for the side and worth every bit of the £42.7m that they splashed out on him. If you're going to make someone your all-time most expensive player, you'd want results like Everton got with Sigurdsson.

LW - Yannick Bolasie - £25m

Another big miss, Yannick Bolasie cost Everton £25m, and it wasn't hard to see why at the time. He'd had several solid seasons at Crystal Palace in the top flight by the time the Toffees decided to bring him in, but he never really settled in properly.

He couldn't quite find any semblance of form in the squad and was a shell of the player he'd been at the Eagles. Just two years after joining for £25m, he was loaned to Aston Villa in the Championship. After several loan spells, he eventually left in 2021 when he moved to Turkey. Waste of money.

ST - Richarlison - £34m

One season in the Premier League with Watford was all it took for Everton to take a chance on Richarlison, spending £34m on the star in 2018. He'd scored five goals in 38 appearances for the Hornets, but quickly took his game to another level at Goodison Park.

He emerged as a leading man for the team and scored 43 goals across three whole seasons with the club. He eventually left last year, with the Toffees making a profit as they sold the Brazilian to Tottenham Hotspur for £50m. He hasn't been as successful in North London, but there's no taking away how effective he was for Everton, and he has to go down as a major success for the club.

ST - Romelu Lukaku - £30.6m

One of the best bits of business that Everton have made in decades, Romelu Lukaku joined the side for £30.6m in 2014 after an initial loan spell proved to be successful. He was a hit at Goodison Park, scoring plenty of goals for the Toffees across three seasons. His last year with the club saw him emerge as an elite goalscorer in the Premier League, and he was eventually snatched up by Manchester United for around £75m.

Considering the amount of goals they got from the Belgian and the massive profit they made on him, he is undeniably one of the best transfers the club have made in years. There have certainly been some misses in this team, there's no arguing that, but he is absolutely not one of them.

Check out the table below to see how all 11 players included in this XI got on during their time at Everton and the statistics they put up during their tenure.

Name Transfer fee Everton appearances Everton goals Jordan Pickford (GK) £24.5m 247 0 Nathan Patterson (RB) £12m 31 0 Yerry Mina (CB) £26.1m 99 9 Michael Keane (CB) £24.5m 205 12 Vitaliy Mykolenko (LB) £20.3m 51 1 Amadou Onana (CM) £30.2m 44 1 Alex Iwobi (RW) £26.3m 140 9 Gylfi Sigurdsson (AM) £42.7m 156 31 Yannick Bolasie (LW) £25m 32 2 Richarlison (ST) £34m 152 53 Romelu Lukaku (ST) £30.6m 166 87

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.