Highlights Despite financial difficulties, Everton still have plenty of talented and valuable players within their squad

Littered with Premier League experience, Sean Dyche's side is valued over £300 million

The most valuable player in the Everton squad could give them a huge profit down the line

Everton may have been a staple in the top flight of English football for over five decades, but the Toffees have found things hard to come by both on and off the pitch in recent years. Experiencing financial difficulties at boardroom level, the nine-time English champion's on-pitch fortunes have been impacted too, with Everton almost dropping out of the Premier League altogether during the 2022/23 season.

However, despite their worries, there do remain some diamonds in the Merseyside rough, with Everton's squad still littered with talent throughout. And as a result, GIVEMESPORT have put together a list of the 10 most expensive players at Everton, as determined by Transfermarkt.

10 Jarrad Branthwaite - £15.7 million

Just about squeezing into the top 10 by virtue of a recent increase in market value, Jarrad Branthwaite has been a bright spark for Everton in what has been an otherwise rough few months.

Having joined from Carlisle United as a teenager back in 2020, Branthwaite had spent the previous two seasons out on loan, before breaking into the senior side for the 2023/24 campaign. Valued at £15.7 million, it's likely Branthwaite will continue to rise in price as his senior career at Goodison Park develops.

And if he does stick around for some time, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Branthwaite may go on to be considered as one of the best bits of business Everton have ever done.

9 James Tarkowski - £15.7 million

Another defender valued at around £16 million, James Tarkowski has been a staple in the Everton side ever since Sean Dyche arrived at the club. A no-nonsense defender, the Englishman joined the Toffees on a free transfer back in 2022, penning a four-year contract worth a reported £100,000 per week.

Boasting over 240 appearances in the Premier League, the 30-year-old is an experienced operator and was crucial in helping Everton avoid the drop last season. Now in the peak years of his career, Tarkowski remains a crucial part of Dyche's set-up, which is reflected in the Manchester-born star's market value of £15.7 million.

8 Dwight McNeil - £17.5 million

From one former Burnley player to another now, Dwight McNeil also joined Everton in the summer of 2022 and has been a fixture in the starting-11 ever since. Featuring in 36 of the Merseyside club's 38 league matches during the 2022/23 season, the attacker proved a worthwhile signing, as he notched up 10 G/A contributions for the Premier League strugglers throughout the campaign.

In his mid-twenties, it's no surprise to see McNeil's value is up there as one of the most expensive in the Everton squad, with the former Manchester United youth team player adjudged to be worth around £17.5 million by Transfermarkt.

7 Arnaut Danjuma - £17.5 million

Another market mover, Arnaut Danjuma's value has dropped somewhat since joining Everton on loan in the summer from La Liga side Villarreal. Having endured a difficult short-term spell with Tottenham Hotspur - where it had looked as if he would sign for Everton instead - in the second half of 2022/23, Danjuma secured a move to Goodison Park in the off-season but has so far struggled to make an impact.

Arriving with a market value in the region of £22 million, Danjuma is now believed to be worth around £17.5 million instead. A drop of around £5 million, the winger will be keen to rekindle his best form during the 2023/24 season.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan Beto (Udinese) £25.75m All fees according to Sky Sports

6 Jack Harrison - £19.2 million

One of Everton's other loanees for the 2023/24 season, Jack Harrison moved to Everton in the recent summer transfer window, having left Leeds United following their relegation to the Championship. A dynamic attacker capable of playing across a number of different positions, Harrison had garnered interest from Premier League Aston Villa, but decided on a move to Everton instead.

A hip injury had kept Harrison out of the early stage of the campaign, but the player valued at £19.2 million did manage to make his debut during a September defeat against Luton Town. There is no option to buy in Harrison's loan contract, meaning Everton will have a decision to make about the attacker's future at the end of the season.

5 Jordan Pickford - £19.2 million

Perhaps the most important player within the Everton squad, there had been chatter about Jordan Pickford leaving Goodison Park in the summer transfer window, but the England international stuck around and has once again proved his worth.

It was mooted that Pickford could be tempted to leave Goodison Park, with Tottenham Hotspur just one of the sides rumoured to be interested.

Valued at around £19.2 million, Pickford has notched up over 240 appearances for Everton during his six-year stint with the club. As a result of his performances for Everton, Pickford has established himself as one of the best-paid goalkeepers in the Premier League, with the England star on the fourth-highest weekly salary in the division.

4 Beto - £22 million

One of the summer arrivals and a new favourite of the Gwladys Street End, Beto has made an immediate impact since arriving at the club and looks good money for their £25 million investment.

Given the Portuguese striker's market value comes in at around £22 million, it's fair to say Everton got a decent deal when they signed the 25-year-old from Serie A outfit Udinese. Especially because, according to FBref statistics, Beto is ranked inside the top 11 per cent of forwards for successful take-ons each 90 minutes on the field.

The 25-year-old has impressed while leading the line for Dyche's side and the Portuguese star could prove a worthwhile investment for Everton.

Read More: Incredible Premier League records that will never be beaten

3 Vitaliy Mykolenko - £22 million

Another entry valued in the region of £22 million, Vitaliy Mykolenko is the starting left-back for both Everton and the Ukraine national side. Arriving back in January 2022 for a reported fee of £17.9 million, Mykolenko has seen his value jump up since then, with Transfermarkt labelling his worth around £4 million higher.

Having turned 24 in the summer, Mykolenko has plenty of time to develop his craft, be that at Goodison Park or elsewhere. With a contract that has three years left to run, Everton could bank a tidy profit, should they decide to sell the eye-catching defender somewhere down the line.

Read More: Ranking every player who has played for both Liverpool and Everton

2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £22 million

Who knows how high Dominic Calvert-Lewin's market value would've been, had the striker not experienced a number of lengthy injuries across recent campaigns. Part of the England side that reached the European Championship final in 2021, Calvert-Lewin's fitness has dropped off the side of a cliff ever since, and it's coincided with Everton's downfall too.

Valued at £22 million, the former Northampton Town man will have his fingers crossed for an extended run in the side, because when he is fit and firing, there are very few strikers in the Premier League who are capable of offering what Calvert-Lewin can.

1 Amadou Onana - £44 million

By far and away the standout player in the Everton squad, Amadou Onana's quality at both Premier League and international level is reflected in the Belgian's whopping £44 million market value.

A full Belgian international, Onana arrived at Goodison Park during the 2022 summer transfer window from Ligue 1 side Lille OSC, costing Everton a reported £33 million, while making an immediate impact at Goodison Park. Onana featured 33 times for the Toffees and was crucial to Everton retaining their spot in the Premier League.

Barring a major downfall between now and his Everton exit, it's hard to see a world where the Toffees don't pocket a huge profit for Onana, when the midfielder decides to move on to pastures new.