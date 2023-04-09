Everton target Moussa Dembele is a 'real option' for the Toffees in the summer if they can retain their Premier League status, journalist Pete O'Rourke has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is currently on the books of Ligue 1 giants Lyon, though he has found it hard to force his way into the starting lineup under Laurent Blanc this term.

Everton latest news - Moussa Dembele

Earlier this week, French outlet Jeunes Footeux have claimed that Everton are said to have tabled a pre-contract offer to Dembele to try and entice the former Celtic ace to Goodison Park.

The Pontoise-born marksman is out of contract in the summer and the report states that he will 'not be extending' his five-year stay at Les Gones while he is 'no longer even considered a second choice' by Lyon manager Blanc.

An exit from his current employers is 'almost certain' upon the expiration of his deal and Everton have offered Dembele a salary of €5 million (£4.3 million) per season to link up with Sean Dyche in the summer on the condition that the Toffees avoid relegation to the Sky Bet Championship this campaign.

£52k-a-week striker Dembele has played second fiddle to Alexandre Lacazette for much of this term and has managed to make just eight starts in the French top flight in 2022/23.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Moussa Dembele?

Journalist O'Rourke thinks that several clubs will be keen on the possibility of signing Dembele this summer on a free transfer.

O'Rourke told GMS: "A lot will depend on where Everton are next season, if they're in the Premier League or not. I think if they go down, it's very unlikely that they will be able to land Moussa Dembele, but if they could stay up in the Premier League, it's a real option for them that they could try and lure him to Goodison Park with Premier League football. I think they'll be a number of clubs in for his signature this summer as well."

Would Moussa Dembele be a good signing for Everton?

Despite netting just three times in 27 appearances across all competitions this term, as per Transfermarkt, Dembele is a player capable of producing moments of brilliance and may need a fresh challenge to re-energise following five years at Lyon.

The 26-year-old also has experience in the Champions League, putting up a respectable seven goals and one assist in 28 outings in his time with Lyon, Celtic and Atletico Madrid.

Of course, his career has taken a downward turn in 2022/23; however, it is easy to forget that Dembele registered 22 strikes and five assists in 36 matches the season prior, showing that he can be a dependable goalscorer when relied upon as a first-team starter.

Everton have lacked someone with natural goalscoring instincts for large portions of this campaign and they could potentially unearth a bargain in the summer if they were to land the Frenchman for nothing.