Sean Dyche may already be looking at January recruits having endured a nightmare August in charge of Everton - and that could see them look at a deal for Luton Town striker Elijah Adebayo, with the target man reportedly being on their shortlist for a potential winter window move.

The club have had a terrible start to life in the Premier League, having endured a 3-0 home loss to Brighton, a 4-0 away loss to Tottenham Hotspur and Saturday's stunning 3-2 last-gasp home loss to Bournemouth, despite being 2-0 up with just five minutes of normal time to play. Adebayo would have to hit the ground running if they are still in a relegation battle by the time he potentially signs - and according to Alan Nixon, that could become a possibility with Dominic Calvert-Lewin also thought to be on the move.

Everton 'Could Move' For Elijah Adebayo

The Toffees may need to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The report from Nixon states that Dyche has made Adebayo his 'number one' striker target in the January transfer window - with Calvert-Lewin set to leave at some point in January or next summer.

The former Sheffield United man has been a top servant for the Toffees, but he has entered the final year of his contract and having received interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United over the course of the summer months, he could move on by next summer.

The report further suggests that had Calvert-Lewin moved on from the Toffees last week before the deadline, Dyche would have bid for Adebayo as his replacement - but he will be returning with a bid once the winter window comes around.

Elijah Adebayo's Premier League statistics - Luton Town squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =8th Goals 10 2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.6 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.59 9th

It is thought that Luton would entertain a bid in the region of £15million to £20million, which Everton would be able to afford if they sell Calvert-Lewin to a Premier League rival in the coming winter period.

They will face competition from Crystal Palace, however. The Eagles have Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah as their first-choice strikers but with Odsonne Edouard going on loan to Leicester City, any potential exit from Selhurst Park for Mateta could see them bring the Luton star to the club - with the Frenchman potentially refusing to sign a new deal after garnering interest from elsewhere.

Everton Will Need to Start Picking Up Points Soon

The Toffees have endured a horror start to their current campaign

Everton are one of the six ever-presents in Premier League history, and they have been in some precarious positions in recent years when it comes to securing their top-flight status under Frank Lampard and Dyche himself - who rescued the Toffees with a 17th-placed finish back in April 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Elijah Adebayo scored 10 goals in 26 games for Luton in the Premier League last season.

The club have struggled on the pitch and off the pitch in recent years, with rash spending under owner Farhad Moshiri in his opening few years as owner meaning the club has failed FFP regulations - resulting in a 10-point deduction last season that was eventually reduced to eight.

The Toffees will want to avoid a repeat of that, especially if they keep up their poor start to the season. And with a tough trip to Aston Villa next, that could see them sit rock bottom of the league with four losses from four in a horror scenario.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-09-24.