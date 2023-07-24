Everton are in the market for a striker this summer, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on their pursuit of one La Liga forward, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Scoring goals was a difficult task for the Toffees last season, so acquiring a new striker or two will be a priority.

Everton transfer news – Latest

Neal Maupay was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, but the Frenchman failed to make much of an impact at Goodison Park, scoring just one Premier League goal, as per FBref.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the first-choice striker at Everton when fit, but that’s something he struggles to do at the moment.

As per the MailOnline, Calvert-Lewin flew to a neuro training centre in Germany to try and solve his injury problems, after only playing 1165 minutes in England’s top flight last term.

As a result, signing a centre-forward is likely to be Everton’s next priority, after securing their first two signings of the transfer window.

Ashley Young was brought to the club on a free transfer after he left Aston Villa in the summer, with Arnaut Danjuma recently joining on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season.

One player Everton have been linked with is Almeria youngster El Bilal Toure, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirming their interest.

However, they will face some competition from Atalanta, according to the report, and Daily Express journalist Taylor has now provided more insight into a potential move for the young forward.

What has Taylor said about Bilal Toure and Everton?

Taylor has suggested that Everton could now ramp up their interest in Bilal Toure.

The journalist claims that he’s a player the Toffees have been looking at for a while now, and talks are now at an advanced stage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah I think we're likely to see that ramp up this week. I think talks were advanced from what I understand and we could see movement in the coming days.

“He's a player that's been tracked for a while by Everton. The links with him started sort of months ago.

“Now, Almeria are already in for Ibrahima Kone from Lille as a replacement, according to Fabrizio Romano, which would suggest that the ball is sort of rolling now."

What’s next for Everton?

Bilal Toure is clearly an option for the Merseyside club, but there’s certainly a list of potential targets for Dyche to strengthen his attack.

It’s understood that Leeds attacker Wilfried Gnonto has been attracting interest from Everton, with a bid of £15m being rejected by the Yorkshire club.

Journalist Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, believes that free-agent Alfredo Morelos has a lot of qualities that Dyche would like in a striker, and believes he’d be a better option than Bilal Toure at Goodison Park.

Either way, Evertonians will be desperate for at least one striker to arrive through the door in the next few weeks, but time is ticking for Dyche and his recruitment team.

The Toffees kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Fulham in August.