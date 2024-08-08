Highlights Everton still keen on Wilfried Gnonto after Leeds reject £23million bid.

Everton are still interested in making a move for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto after having a bid rejected earlier in the window, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees have had a long-standing interest in the Italy international, stretching back to last summer where they had several bids rejected by the Whites following their relegation to the Championship.

Gnonto pushed for a move but was ultimately blocked by the 49ers from leaving, but after Leeds failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League Sean Dyche has once again made the winger a target.

Everton Move for Gnonto 'Not Dead'

£23m bid already rejected by Leeds

Dyche has already strengthened his forward options this summer with the arrivals of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on loan plus Illiman Ndiaye on a permanent transfer, but the team are still keen to add more firepower to the team

According to The Athletic a bid of £23million for the Italian winger, who was dubbed 'outrageous' after his stunning FA Cup goal against Cardiff in January 2023, was made and turned down earlier in the window but that isn't the end of the situation.

TEAMtalk report that a deal is "not dead" for Gnonto, with director of football Kevin Thelwell "very keen" to bring him to Goodison Park this summer with money to spend after the sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

Wilfried Gnonto's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 39 10th Goals 8 =4th Fouled Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.3 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =7th Match rating 6.67 15th

Gnonto handed in a transfer request to leave Elland Road last summer, but is not likely to push for a move away again this season as he doesn't want to ruin his relationship with the fans again.

After apologising to fans and the team for going on strike, Gnonto became a regular in the Leeds team for Daniel Farke and registered eight goals and three assists in 40 appearances.

Everton eye Boulaye Dia Transfer

Striker could leave Salernitana after being sued by his own club

In addition to the pursuit of Gnonto, Everton are also chasing Senegal international Boulaye Dia from Italian side Salernitana this summer.

The future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is up in the air after a move to Newcastle collapsed earlier in the summer, but he is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and could be sold if he doesn't agree a new contract.

Youssef Chermiti recently suffered an injury and Beto wasn't prolific in his debut campaign, so the addition of another striker would be essential if Calvert-Lewin were to move on.

Salernitana could sell the French-born forward too after a poor season which returned just four goals, where he was also sued by his current employers in March 2024 for not entering the field of play against Udinese.

