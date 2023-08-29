Everton could look to sign another centre-forward after signing Udinese frontman Beto, though their pursuit of another addition could hinge on a key factor, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche’s side have endured a torrid start to domestic proceedings in 2023/24 and are looking to bolster their squad further before the September 1 deadline.

Everton transfer news – centre-forward

Having yet to score in the Premier League season, it’s evident that forward line reinforcements are needed to ensure they avoid flirting with relegation for a third season running. As a result, per MailOnline, the club are on the verge of alleviating their goalscoring woes by sealing a deal for Udinese centre forward Beto as the Portuguese striker has successfully completed his medical.

Beto, 25, enjoyed a 10-goal campaign at his Serie A employers in 2022/23 and could help add some much-needed firepower to Everton's attack, while Dyche and his team could delve back into the market to sanction an additional signing up top. Southampton’s Che Adams has been long on the club’s radar as the Scotsman looks for a way back to plying his trade in the Premier League, though the Mirror has now claimed a deal may be in jeopardy.

The report suggests the Toffees are on the brink of agreeing a transfer, worth in the region of £15m, though any chances of landing a deal could be on the ropes seeing as MSP Capital’s investment in the Premier League outfit has now fallen through. Financial uncertainty at Goodison Park could restrict the Merseysiders’ chances of securing the 27-year-old, who has less than a year outstanding on his St. Mary’s deal, despite him being a feasible option for a club of Everton's stature. Now, Brown has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Everton’s hunt for further reinforcements in the forward department.

Everton's summer signings Fee Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) Loan Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP) £15m Ashley Young (Aston Villa) Free Jack Harrison (Leeds United) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Everton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown insisted the Toffees shouldn’t bloat their options by bringing another centre-forward to the club unless they are able to offload someone low down on Dyche's pecking order.

He said: “The problem for Everton is they have very limited money this window and I think it would be unwise to go from a situation where they don’t have a single reliable goalscoring striker to suddenly carrying five or six on the books and unable to get rid of the ones they don’t want. So, I think it would be risky to take on another striker after Beto unless there is someone leaving, and you can watch this space on that for the last few days of the window.”

What next for Everton?

While bolstering the squad before the transfer deadline is high on Dyche’s priority list, offloading names in order to boost funds is also present on the agenda. Journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Goodison Park ace Demarai Gray could be heading out the exit door, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a deal for the prized Jamaican has been agreed with Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

On the incomings front, TEAMtalk report that Everton have verbally offered a deal for Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, which is believed to be in the region of £22m. The Ghana international has made 18 appearances for the Saints during his short stint there, notching a mere three goal involvements in that sequence. Sealing Sulemana would certainly be them taking a punt on the 21-year-old given his lack of experience at a top level, though his tender age would allow him to be a long-term option at the club.