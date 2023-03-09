Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri is still in talks with an American group of investors over the potential sale of a stake in the Goodison Park outfit, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Talk of investment in the Toffees has been rumoured throughout the campaign, as Sean Dyche looks to secure the club’s Premier League status.

Everton takeover news – American investment

As per Bloomberg, Miami-based investors 777 Partners are thought to be weighing up a potential stake in Everton as they look to add to their football portfolio which spans across Europe and South America.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have also held talks with MSP Capital over selling a potential share in the Merseyside outfit, with the New York-based company having been in discussions with Moshiri after visiting Goodison Park for the Toffees’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton in January.

Everton’s current owners are under pressure from the supporters, with respected journalist Pete O’Rourke telling GIVEMESPORT that fan protests are likely to continue outside the stadium, despite their slightly improved form under Dyche.

And Brown believes that talks between American investors are Moshiri are still taking place, despite recent reports linking them with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I do understand that the American group of investors who've been in talks with Moshiri are still in talks with Moshiri and are still interested in buying into the club.

“I think talk of them switching attention to Spurs was wide of the mark, and there is still a deal to be done there.”

What next for Everton?

Though behind-the-scenes matters may dominate headlines off the pitch, Dyche will be hoping that his players don’t get distracted from the immediate task in hand as he looks to keep the Toffees in the Premier League.

Everton currently occupy the last relegation spot with just 12 games remaining of the season, but only goal difference separates them from safety at the time of writing.

Dyche’s side welcome Europe chasing Brentford to Goodison Park this weekend before the following week’s visit to Chelsea, in what could turn out to be a season-defining seven days for the top-flight outfit.

And with a new £500m stadium on Bramley-Moore dock on the horizon, it is a necessity that Everton retain their Premier League status for the next 18 months, to avoid a financial disaster and loss of revenue that relegation to the Championship would bring.